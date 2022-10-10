Sister Wives: Kody Brown Admits He Has 'Regret' Over Christine Split, Calls Family's Polygamous Approach 'So Dysfunctional Now'

Admitting that his "life is in a form of limbo because Christine's leaving and I don't know what that looks like," Kody acknowledged he's "been in the anger phase of divorce, so I've not been addressing it very well."

In addition to Christine walking away from their life together, Kody revealed he was also dealing with Janelle's move from her house into an RV.

Kody said: "I guess this construction project with Janelle and [contractor] Pete [is] kind of one of those things to get my mind off my divorce frustration. I am in the anger phase. I get tied up in knots over Christine leaving."