'It Doesn't Matter How Others See You': Meri Brown Preaches Positivity After Kody Asks 'Sister Wives' To 'Conform To Patriarchy'

Self-positivity queen! Meri Brown took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 2, with yet another inspirational message.

"The trick is that as long as you know who you are and what makes you happy it doesn't matter how others see you," stated the uplifting quote by Wendy Mass.

The Sister Wives star shared the heartfelt post right around the same time Kody Brown made some debatably harsh statements in the fourth episode of Season 17.