'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Announces New Bed & Breakfast Event After First Pricey Trip Flopped
Undeterred! Sister Wives star Meri Brown announced she would be hosting a second retreat at her Utah-based bed and breakfast, despite facing backlash for the high prices and low attendance for her first event.
"Listen, I LOVE to entertain, so my Real Life Retreats is the perfect venue for this!" the television personality captioned a carousel of snaps shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, December 6.
"Having massive support for the food aspect is important, I don't want anyone going away hungry!" she continued. "So a HUGE shout out to @killerlewisbbq and @theprimitivewaffle plus our own private chef at @lizzies_heritage_inn and of course Carly for helping me with the epic charcuterie table. Also can't skip out on the Grandma Party (aka ice cream party) on the last night!"
Added the TLC star, "Next retreat coming up in February! Keep your eyes peeled for the details!!"
As OK! previously reported, Brown was reportedly left struggling to sell tickets to her first pricey retreat only weeks after getting slammed by fans for asking for $4,500 to $6,400 per person for the weekend trip.
Ignoring the backlash, Brown took to Instagram on Sunday, November 20, to boast of the retreat's "incredible" success as she reflected on the merit of taking the time to figure out "what's important to you" and "how you can be a better human than you were yesterday."
"Forward motion no matter the obstacles can get you to some pretty amazing destinations, while also allowing you to channel some super human strength and determination," she wrote at the time.
However, according to the source, the gushing captions and beautiful photos were all for show.
"She was scrambling to try and fill spots. It was all her LuLaRoe team that went. No one paid the prices she asked for," a source spilled at the time. "The group [photographed biking with Meri] consisted of 'fans' who filled spots without paying."