Meri Brown Focusing On Her Business As Failing Marriage To Kody Brown Continues To Crumble

Meri Brown is focusing on her career now that her marriage to Kody Brown appears to be all but over.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, June 16, the Sister Wives star emphasized her desire to really making an impact on the world after taking a moment to self reflect on who she wants to be and what she wants to do with her life.

"Not too long ago I was having a conversation with human extraordinaire, the one and only @danelledelgado," she began her lengthy caption alongside a smiling selfie. "She had asked me prior to our conversation to be thinking about some things, one being, what impact do I want to make on the world and what do I want to do with my life?"