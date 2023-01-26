'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Shares Adorable Throwback Photo Of Mom Christine After Addressing Meri Abuse Rumors
Sister Wives alum Mykelti Padron (neé Brown) made a fun discovery while doing some winter cleaning.
The mother-of-three — who shares daughter Avalon and twin boys Archer and Ace with husband Tony — took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 26, to show off an old scrapbook she'd made in the past which held dozens of photos of the Brown family kiddos in their early childhood years, as well as an adorable snapshot of her mom, Christine.
"I was cleaning my garage and going through stuff and look at this treasure trove I found," Mykelti gushed in the sweet clip as she turned several scrapbook pages filled with photographs and stickers.
She stopped on one particular family picture that showed the kids posing in the backyard of their old Lehi, Utah, home. Mykelti pointed out herself alongside Garrison, Ysabel, Aspen, Hunter, Gwendlyn, Madison, Leon, Logan, Paedon, and Gabriel all at very young ages.
"Okay, one more! Look! That's my mom!" Mykelti said as she turned to another page, revealing a sweet snap of Christine dressed in a deep blue robe while holding a smiling baby. "That's my mom...well, and yours truly. Aww, so cute!"
This comes days after the 26-year-old addressed the scathing rumors that her father's first wife, Meri, had been physically and verbally abusive to several of the Brown family children growing up.
"I don’t remember Meri ever being physically abusive to me. She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger," she alleged in a Patreon video reshared to Instagram. "She’s not, nor will she ever be, part of my life nor my husband's or my kids' lives because of the trauma I experienced as a child growing up."
Noting that she doesn't consider Meri to be a "terrible" person, she also admitted she doesn't think that she's a "nice" person either, and would prefer to maintain their distant yet "cordial" relationship.
Two of Christine's other children, Paedon and Gwendlyn, confirmed that Meri was "mean" and "aggressive" to them as children in recent social media updates. Janelle's daughter, Madison, has also mentioned the 51-year-old's alleged abuse.