'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Shares Adorable Throwback Photo Of Mom Christine After Addressing Meri Abuse Rumors

"I was cleaning my garage and going through stuff and look at this treasure trove I found," Mykelti gushed in the sweet clip as she turned several scrapbook pages filled with photographs and stickers.

'SISTER WIVES' ALUM LEON BROWN DEBUTS GENDER-AFFIRMING TOP SURGERY SEVEN MONTHS AFTER ANNOUNCING NEW PRONOUNS

She stopped on one particular family picture that showed the kids posing in the backyard of their old Lehi, Utah, home. Mykelti pointed out herself alongside Garrison, Ysabel, Aspen, Hunter, Gwendlyn, Madison, Leon, Logan, Paedon, and Gabriel all at very young ages.