Proud Grandmother Christine Brown Introduces Mykelti's Twin Sons To The World: 'So Obsessed'

Christine Brown is a grandmother again! Soaking in the bliss of adding two new members to her nontraditional family, the Sister Wives star debuted Mykelti Padron's twin sons to the world — well, to Instagram, that is.

"So obsessed with these new grandsons!!" Kody Brown's former third wife captioned her carousel, featuring her cradling the newborns and Mykelti in the hospital bed with her offspring napping on her chest. "What a blessing."