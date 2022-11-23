Proud Grandmother Christine Brown Introduces Mykelti's Twin Sons To The World: 'So Obsessed'
Christine Brown is a grandmother again! Soaking in the bliss of adding two new members to her nontraditional family, the Sister Wives star debuted Mykelti Padron's twin sons to the world — well, to Instagram, that is.
"So obsessed with these new grandsons!!" Kody Brown's former third wife captioned her carousel, featuring her cradling the newborns and Mykelti in the hospital bed with her offspring napping on her chest. "What a blessing."
"And, hey, we should talk about how INCREDIBLE Mykelti’s recovery is going!" she continued, gushing over her own daughter. "The nurses were BLOWN AWAY by how well she did! She’s just amazing!"
Christine concluded the post with #twins #grandsons #oma and #blessed.
Sister Wives fans were quick to congratulate the family on their new additions, with one writing, "You look so happy!!! I wish a blessed life to the babies and a fast recovery to Mykelti!" and another adding, "Big congratulations to all of you!! You are the epitomy of joy in that first shot!"
On Tuesday, November 22, Mykelti revealed she had given birth to her and husband Tony Padron's second and third kids. "Introducing Archer Banks Padron & Ace McCord Padron," she captioned her own Instagram upload.
Archer and Ace were born two minutes apart on November 17. Archer weighs 6.15 pounds and is 19 inches, while Ace weighs 6.8 pounds and is also 19 inches, according to Entertainment Tonight.
The couple is already parents to 1-year-old daughter Avalon.
It's unclear if Kody was present for the birth of his grandchildren, but his second wife, Janelle, made sure Mykelti felt the love after giving birth. "So in love already 😍," Janelle — who has stuck by Mykelti's mom after she decided to leave Kody last year — wrote in the comments section of her post.
Meanwhile, Kody's fourth wife, Robyn, was present via Zoom for the birth of Mykelti's first child.
Though Christine and Robyn have been estranged for some time now, Mykelti has made it clear to the latter that she will always "be mom" to her also.