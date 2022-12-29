'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown's Family Christmas Photo Reveals Hilarious NSFW Object
It seems that it was a very Merry Christmas for Paedon Brown. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram to share a sweet family snapshot, but a certain knick-knack hinted at other merrymaking activities the television personalities could potentially partake in this year.
"Gotta love the holidays with the fam!" Paedon captioned a photo of himself, his cousin, and his brothers Gabriel and Garrison, on Sunday, December 25, as they cuddled up on the couch next to their comical Chris Pine tree.
However, it took no time before fans noticed the blatant marijuana paraphernalia sitting on a shelf behind them, with one replying, "Love the interesting vase in the background," while another added, "One day in Kansas we too will legally be able to have a bong in our Christmas photos."
"Absolutely love the bong," a third wrote. "God bless America."
This isn't the first time Paedon has found himself involved in an awkward situation when it comes to certain adult activities. On Tuesday, August 30, the red-faced TLC alum confessed to once being recognized by a cashier while buying protection.
"Do you know how awkward it is to be in a store buying lubricant and condoms, and the cashier says, 'Hey, are you Paedon Brown from Sister Wives?'" he joked in August TikTok. "And then she's like, 'Oh, I love your mom Christine, she's my favorite,' and I'm like, 'Thank you,' and then she looks down and sees what I'm buying ... Ohhh my gosh. It's weird. It's so embarrassing."
This blended holiday celebration comes after it was revealed that both Garrison and Gabriel have been estranged from their father, Kody, since the pandemic. As OK! previously reported, Gabe emotionally recalled the last time he ever spoke to the Brown family patriarch.
"I didn't remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered," the 21-year-old said in a teary-eyed confessional. "And he didn't. So to him it was just a phone call just asking me about COVID."