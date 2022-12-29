'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown's Family Christmas Photo Reveals Hilarious NSFW Object

It seems that it was a very Merry Christmas for Paedon Brown. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram to share a sweet family snapshot, but a certain knick-knack hinted at other merrymaking activities the television personalities could potentially partake in this year.

"Gotta love the holidays with the fam!" Paedon captioned a photo of himself, his cousin, and his brothers Gabriel and Garrison, on Sunday, December 25, as they cuddled up on the couch next to their comical Chris Pine tree.