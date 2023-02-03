'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Gushes About Her 'Playful Relationship' With Her Kids: 'We're Fun Together'
Christine Brown is living her best life with her kids!
The mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with estranged ex-husband Kody Brown — took to social media to gush about her thriving bond with her brood as she shared a silly video with fans.
"On our way to find and annoy Truely" she wrote over a TikTok of herself, 50, and Ysabel, 19, wrapped in blankets and impishly slinking down their hallway towards Truely's bedroom, only for the 12-year-old to pop out from another room behind them.
"I’m proud to admit I enjoy my playful relationship with my kids. We’re fun together," she captioned the clip that was reshared to Instagram on Thursday, February 2. "@ysabelpaigebrown has made my heart so full with her caring heart," she continued, adding the hashtags "#lovemylife #mykidsaremybestfriends #feelinggood #thislifeisgood #readyformynextadventure #annoyingtruelyismyhappyplace."
Fans rushed to the comments section to commend Christine on her amazing parenting and personal growth since making the decision to leave her spiritual marriage to the Brown family patriarch (who was also linked to his first wife, Meri, second wife, Janelle, and fourth wife, Robyn, at the time).
"I love your relationship with all of your kids. You have always been an amazing mom and woman in my eyes and I only see good positive things from now on for you," one user replied, with another adding, "Always the heart of the fun. You truly were glue to entire Brown family."
Christine and Kody announced their split in November 2021, admitting they'd "grown apart" as a couple after more than 25 years together.
"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family," she said at the time. "We ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."
After announcing their breakup to the world, Christine packed up her Flagstaff home and moved to Utah to be closer to a few of her older children and her grandbabies.
And the TLC star has taken another major step since her big move. As OK! previously reported, Christine revealed that she is officially on dating websites and looking for love.
"I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward," she shared in a recent social media post. "Dating online is crazy!"