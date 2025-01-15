Who Is Skai Jackson's Baby Daddy Deondre Burgin? Everything to Know
Deondre Burgin Has a Huge Following Online
Deondre Burgin, Skai Jackson's baby daddy, is active on social media.
He has 84,400 followers on his public Instagram account, @richnviolent, and 25,000 followers on Facebook.
Burgin also has a private Instagram page, @yerkk.30, which has nearly 10,000 followers.
Deondre Burgin Started Dating Skai Jackson in 2023
While Burgin and Jackson never commented on their relationship, fans assumed they began dating in December 2023 as the Liberty Kid actress revealed in a since-deleted video she had a boyfriend.
Skai Jackson Revealed She Was Pregnant in November 2024
In a November 2024 interview with People, Jackson confirmed she was pregnant with her first child without mentioning her baby daddy.
"I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects," she shared. "My heart is so full!"
Burgin seemingly confirmed he is the baby's father by uploading two photos of Jackson and her growing bump on Facebook.
Three months before the pregnancy announcement, the Jessie actress was arrested at Universal Studios in California and was taken to the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station on suspicion of domestic battery.
Nearly a month later, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office declined to file charges against Jackson.
"Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding. We appreciate that the DA determined very quickly that there should be no charges of any kind and Skai looks forward to putting this behind her," a representative for Jackson told People.
Skai Jackson's Baby Daddy Was Arrested in Ohio
Burgin faced a legal drama when authorities arrested him in Cincinnati, Ohio, for violating the terms of his juvenile parole.
A police report obtained by TMZ detailed how Burgin initially fled the scene after the officers approached him. He was finally handcuffed after he tripped and fell during the chase.
Police sources said Burgin was released after receiving a citation for misdemeanor obstruction of official business following the encounter.