Who Is Skai Jackson's Baby Daddy Deondre Burgin? Everything to Know

In a November 2024 interview with People, Jackson confirmed she was pregnant with her first child without mentioning her baby daddy.

"I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects," she shared. "My heart is so full!"

Burgin seemingly confirmed he is the baby's father by uploading two photos of Jackson and her growing bump on Facebook.

Three months before the pregnancy announcement, the Jessie actress was arrested at Universal Studios in California and was taken to the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station on suspicion of domestic battery.

Nearly a month later, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office declined to file charges against Jackson.

"Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding. We appreciate that the DA determined very quickly that there should be no charges of any kind and Skai looks forward to putting this behind her," a representative for Jackson told People.