Skai Jackson, 22, Glows as She Shows Off Baby Bump at 'The Man in the White Van' L.A. Premiere: Photos
Oh, baby!
On Tuesday, December 11, Skai Jackson, 22, showed off her growing bump at The Man in the Van premiere in L.A.
In images from the event, the Disney alum — who announced her pregnancy in November — wore a tight brown dress that hugged her large stomach. The star accessorized the look with gold bangles, a matching bag and she had her hair styled up in a curly bun.
The mom-to-be was all smiles on the red carpet alongside her The Man in the Van costars Madison Wolfe, Ali Larter, and Brec Bassinger.
The Jessie actress’ appearance came after she told People she is expecting her first child on November 12.
"I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects," she gushed at the time. "My heart is so full!"
While it has not been confirmed, Jackson’s baby daddy is believed to be her boyfriend, who goes by the name Yerkky Yerkky.
Yerkky Yerkky recently made headlines following Jackson’s pregnancy announcement for seemingly shading her late Jessie co-star, Cameron Boyce.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Stop comparing me to a dead n----," Yerkky Yerkky told trolls associating him with Boyce — who died from a seizure in 2019 at age 20.
"What the f---?" he continued. "Y'all keep comparing to a n---- that's dead," Yerkky Yerkky said, referencing how people claimed he and Boyce looked alike.
On top of seemingly insulting Boyce’s memory, Yerkky Yerkky and Jackson have had a reportedly rocky romance. In August, Jackson was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly getting into an altercation with her partner. The celeb was not charged despite the initial report claiming she pushed him while they were at University CityWalk in Hollywood, Calif.
At the time, Jackson’s rep said, "Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding."
"We appreciate that the DA determined very quickly that there should be no charges of any kind," they added. "Skai looks forward to putting this behind her."
On a TikTok Live shortly after the incident, Jackson chose to ignore fan questions about her legal woes.
"Girl, what happened, you in jail?" one person wrote as Jackson continued to discuss her recent acting projects.
"She’s answering everything else except our questions," another user penned, accusing Jackson of creating "fake questions" so she could avoid the elephant in the room.