Slash's Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight's Cause of Death Revealed
Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight died by suicide.
On Thursday, August 29, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner determined her passing was via "hydrogen sulfide toxicity."
The 25-year-old — whose parents are the rocker's longtime love Meegan Hodges and her ex Mark Knight — took her life on July 19.
Ten days after her death, the Guns N’ Roses member, 59, shared a touching tribute to Lucy-Bleu on Instagram.
"My heart is permanently fractured. I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are," he wrote. "The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally. #LBK."
- Slash's Family: 6 Things to Know About the Guns N' Roses Guitarist's Loved Ones After the Death of His Stepdaughter
- Slash Says 'His Heart Is Permanently Fractured' After Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight's Death: 'I Will Never Ever Stop Missing You'
- Slash's Late Stepdaughter Apologized for Having a 'Disgustingly Big Ego' and 'Manipulating' People Before Her Death
On July 22, a few days after her death, Lucy-Bleu's Instagram account posted a pre-scheduled selfie alongside an emotional message about regrets she had.
"Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity — I am sorry," she captioned the photograph.
"Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable," she continued. "May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace🌷."
The day the post went up, her mother commented on it, "MY BABY GIRL! 🕊️🤍I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I'M SO SORRY."
Meegan has continued to leave messages on the upload since then, writing around two weeks ago, "LUCY.... GOD I CAN'T STAND HOW MUCH I MISS YOU. I WANT TO HOLD YOU. GET COZY AND RUB YOUR BACK AND AND PLAY WITH YOUR HAIR. I WANT TO DO LIGHT TICKLES ON YOUR ARM AND TELL YOU THAT I GOT YOU. THAT I LOVE YOU WITH EVERY OUNCE."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Most recently, on Saturday, August 24, Meegan posted on her own Instagram account to thank people for their ongoing support.
"Thank you for the outpouring love and condolences from everyone. You have touched all of our hearts as Lucy-Bleu has touched yours," the grieving mother penned. "She will forever be missed but never forgotten. It's impossible to forget Lucy-Bleu with all the light and energy she had on this planet. I love you my baby girl. 💕 #rip #lucybleuknight #lucybleu #myfirstborn #mybeautifuldaughter."