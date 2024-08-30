or
Slash's Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight's Cause of Death Revealed

Composite photo of Slash and late stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight
Source: mega;@lulubleuu/instagram

Slash's 25-year-old stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, died on July 19.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 10:11 a.m. ET

Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight died by suicide.

On Thursday, August 29, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner determined her passing was via "hydrogen sulfide toxicity."

slash stepdaughter death lucy bleu knight
Source: mega

Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight took her own life on July 19.

The 25-year-old — whose parents are the rocker's longtime love Meegan Hodges and her ex Mark Knight — took her life on July 19.

Ten days after her death, the Guns N’ Roses member, 59, shared a touching tribute to Lucy-Bleu on Instagram.

slash stepdaughter death lucy bleu knight
Source: @lulubleuu/instagram

The medical examiner's report confirmed the 25-year-old died via 'hydrogen sulfide toxicity.'

"My heart is permanently fractured. I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are," he wrote. "The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally. #LBK."

slash stepdaughter death lucy bleu knight
Source: mega

Slash has been with Knight's mother, Meegan Hodges, since 2015.

MORE ON:
Slash
On July 22, a few days after her death, Lucy-Bleu's Instagram account posted a pre-scheduled selfie alongside an emotional message about regrets she had.

"Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity — I am sorry," she captioned the photograph.

"Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable," she continued. "May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace🌷."

The day the post went up, her mother commented on it, "MY BABY GIRL! 🕊️🤍I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I'M SO SORRY."

Meegan has continued to leave messages on the upload since then, writing around two weeks ago, "LUCY.... GOD I CAN'T STAND HOW MUCH I MISS YOU. I WANT TO HOLD YOU. GET COZY AND RUB YOUR BACK AND AND PLAY WITH YOUR HAIR. I WANT TO DO LIGHT TICKLES ON YOUR ARM AND TELL YOU THAT I GOT YOU. THAT I LOVE YOU WITH EVERY OUNCE."

slash stepdaughter death lucy bleu knight
Source: @lulubleuu/instagram

The British musician said his heart is 'permanently fractured' from the tragedy.

Most recently, on Saturday, August 24, Meegan posted on her own Instagram account to thank people for their ongoing support.

"Thank you for the outpouring love and condolences from everyone. You have touched all of our hearts as Lucy-Bleu has touched yours," the grieving mother penned. "She will forever be missed but never forgotten. It's impossible to forget Lucy-Bleu with all the light and energy she had on this planet. I love you my baby girl. 💕 #rip #lucybleuknight #lucybleu #myfirstborn #mybeautifuldaughter."

