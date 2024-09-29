'SNL' Addresses Hoda Kotb's Shocking 'Today' Exit by Roasting Matt Lauer

"I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new," she revealed during the Thursday, September 26, show. "I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."

"Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world," she continued.