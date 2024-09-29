'SNL' Addresses Hoda Kotb's Shocking 'Today' Exit by Roasting Matt Lauer
Saturday Night Live took a comedic shot at Matt Lauer.
During the Season 50 premiere of the sketch comedy show on Saturday, September 28, Colin Jost spent a moment during Weekend Update addressing Hoda Kotb's shocking exit from the Today show. However, her old coworker ended up catching stays.
"Hoda Kotb announced that she will be leaving the Today show," the funny man said. "Hoda says she will remember her time on the show fondly, and not at all."
Jost then poked fun at Lauer, who was fired from the morning show in 2017 due to s----- misconduct allegations, adding, "Hota Kotb will be replaced by — oh no! — Matt Lauer-be!"
The former news anchor was a staple on the NBC news series for nearly ten years until it was alleged that he r---- his NBC News coworker Brooke Nevils when they were in Russia to cover the 2014 Olympics. Lauer has denied the claims.
As OK! previously reported, Kotb stunned the world when she announced she would be leaving Today at the start of 2025 to focus on her family after taking over as co-anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie after the disgraced media personality was axed.
"I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new," she revealed during the Thursday, September 26, show. "I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."
"Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world," she continued.
In an emotional letter to staffers, the mother-of-two wrote, "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure. Looking back, the math is nuts. 26 years at NBC News - Ten years at Dateline, seven on the seven o'clock hour, sixteen on the ten o'clock hour. I'm picturing your faces and your families and all the ways you've lifted me up and inspired me."