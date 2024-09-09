Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Were Asked by Anna Wintour to 'Quiet Down' at the U.S. Open
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager shouldn't be on the lookout for a future invite to the Met Gala.
On the Monday, September 9, episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the co-hosts revealed they had a ball at the U.S Open one day prior — so much so, they had to be shushed by none other than Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
"Tennis is fun! We were loud and annoying," Kotb, 60, confessed, to which her pal noted that retired tennis star Stan Smith, 77, "asked us ... to be louder."
"We were loud," Kotb confirmed. "I thought we were kind of loud."
"I think Anna Wintour asked us to quiet down," Hager, 42, admitted.
The ladies also said that even though they weren't sitting close to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both 34, they were able to see them dancing a bit in their private suite.
"They were singing and dancing and kissing," Kotb said. "Congratulations to them. Having fun. They're living their best lives."
Wintour is known for not having the friendliest demeanor, with supermodel Naomi Campbell recently calling out the fashion guru for shading her.
At Fashion Row's 17th Annual Style Awards and Fashion Show, Wintour presented the star with the Fashion Icon Award, telling the crowd in her address, "I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late."
Once the mother-of-two, 54, took to the podium, she stated, "It’s so important that I’m here today, and I’m honored to be here in Harlem. Everything’s going to work out the way it’s going to work out."
"It wasn’t my choice to have the other woman. I’d much rather have this," the British beauty noted, gesturing to Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief, Samira Nasr.
In Amy Odell's ANNA: The Biography, the author talked to the head honcho's former assistants to get the scoop on whether or not Wintour was as demanding as she's portrayed.
"[Requests came in] day and night. I had dreams — I would wake up in the middle of the night and think, Do I have to check my email?" one ex-staffer spilled of being on alert. "She's always talking to you. It would just be constant emails, she was just firing away all the time."
"Each assistant was responsible for their own set of things. Whenever she wasn't in the office was when you were able to get those things done. Then she'd come into the office. It was very much like in The Devil Wears Prada when they're all like, 'She's coming!'" another employee stated. "I was always scrambling to get ready. You're literally putting things away, making sure everything looks great. Then once she's in the office, it was kind of like, whatever she asked, you do it."