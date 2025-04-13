Snoop Dogg Has Coy Response When Asked If He and Martha Stewart Smoke Together: 'We've Shared Some Good Vibes'
The famed rapper, 53, sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! about all-things marijuana ahead of 4/20, when he and Stewart, 83, will host a cannabis pairing dinner in Los Angeles with BIC EZ Reach Lighter x SWED.
Sharing a glimpse inside his friendship with Stewart, Snoop Dogg admits the iconic culinary expert always "knows how to have a good time."
While the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper is open about his love for weed, he plays coy when asked if he ever does the deed with Stewart herself.
"We've definitely shared some good vibes, let's just say that," he teases.
And what are the vibes like exactly? "Always chill, but elevated," according to Snoop Dogg.
"There’s a lot of laughter, good conversation and a mutual respect for each other’s craft and unique styles. We’re like puzzle pieces that fit perfectly together. We bring out the best in each other, and it always leads to something special," he sweetly expresses.
As for what he loves most about the television personality, the "Young, Wild & Free" hitmaker says: "Her dedication, without question. She puts her all into everything she does, and she does it with style and grace just like me. She’s a true professional, but she also knows how to have a good time. That’s a rare combination."
When it comes to getting high, Snoop Dogg will likely always be a "big blunts guy," though he's "grown to appreciate the variety" of ways to do so as he's "gotten older."
As for the big debate of indica strains vs. sativa, Snoop Dogg insists: "Indica all the way!"
"OGs and the gassy grass that’s the way to get things right. To each their own though, that’s why there are so many options," he adds.
Snoop Dogg's tight-knit bond with Stewart and love for cannabis is what made the rapper's decision easy when it came to organizing a 4/20-themed dinner for fans alongside the lifestyle star.
"Martha and I, we’ve got that natural connection. We bring different energies, but they blend perfectly," he explains. "The BIC EZ Reach Lighter Supper Club with SWED is a chance for fans to experience that vibe firsthand. We've curated a night with incredible food paired with that good stuff. It’s all meant to show off our personalities: Martha's elegance and my West Coast chill vibes."
Plus, BIC EZ Reach Lighters are one of Snoop Dogg's "favorite products," as he "never [goes] anywhere without one."
To register for the BIC EZ Reach Lighter Supper Club with SWED, which is set to take place on Thursday, April 17, in West Hollywood Calif., fans can go to BIC.com — though spots are limited.