'Say It Ain't So': Snoop Dogg Shocks Fans by Announcing He's 'Giving Up Smoking'
No more puffs for Snoop Dogg!
On Thursday, November 16, the 52-year-old rapper revealed he will no longer be smoking weed despite being very vocal about his habit in the past.
His announcement, which came via Instagram, featured a black and white image of the iconic musician along with text sharing his message.
“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” he wrote. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”
In response to the post, fans shared their shock and confusion as to why the star decided to give up something he has centered so much of his life around.
“H--- has officially frozen over,” one user joked, while another added, “Don’t worry, I’ll keeping smoking for you king.”
One person wondered if Snoop’s close friend Martha Stewart knows about his lifestyle change, asking, “Is Martha cool with this?”
Another fan speculated that this announcement could have been a marketing ploy for the “Drop It Like It's Hot” singer’s weed brand, Leafs By Snoop, saying, “Snoop’s edible line being launched next week?”
Others supported Snoop’s decision, writing, “I'm proud of you ❤️,” and “Good for you snoop! It’s hard but you got this! We all grow older and need to change our habits to have healthier and more fulfilling lives!”
Another person quipped, “Say it ain't so.”
Snoop’s surprising announcement came just hours after he shared a post promoting his newest weed-friendly bag line, Best Buds, which he created with pal Stewart.
The product launched on November 9 and was marketed to hold the chef's popular brand of BIC EZ Reach Lighters. “You gotta know I always carry around a lighter, so why not make it swaggy?” Snoop said about the product.
After Snoop shared the upload about the brand, fans went crazy for the product, making his most recent remarks all the more astonishing.
“My fave business relationship link of all time. 2 legends. Best of both worlds 💙💫🥂,” one person wrote, while another said, “Snoop is doing his thing. This is his best life.”
“Two marketing geniuses coming together once again,” a third added.
Some users pointed out the hypocrisy of the rapper promoting the line just days before his declaration.
“Didn’t he announce he stopped smoking 20 mins ago?” to which another user said, “Yeah, I’m just as confused as you are.”