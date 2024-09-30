'She's My Backbone': Snoop Dogg Gushes Over How Wife Shante Broadus Helps Him 'Make Time' for Family Amid His Packed Schedule
Snoop Dogg wouldn’t be where he is today without his wife Shante Broadus’ support!
On Monday, September 23 — during his sit-down with Raising Cane’s CEO, Todd Graves, at the company’s Canecún Conference in Cancun, Mexico — the musician, 52, gushed over how his spouse helps ground him amid his busy schedule.
“She's like my backbone in life,” the rapper said of his lover, whom he shares sons Corde, 30, and Cordell, 27, and daughter Cori, 25, with. “I have so much trust and faith in my wife.”
The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist explained that he and Broadus are constantly connected — even when he’s working all over the globe.
“When it comes to my family, my grandkids, just a minute ago before I got here, my wife FaceTimed me from Disneyland with my grandkids. She knows I’m out here doing this, [but she says] ‘Your grandkids wanna see where you work. I don't care if you are late for Raising Cane’s, get on FaceTime,’” the father-of-four, who also shares son, Julian, 26, with ex Laurie Helmond, said.
Snoop Dogg continued to rave about Broadus, whom he married in 1977.
“I give her permission to give me time and to make time for those love moments and those special moments with the people that I care about the most. I work so hard that sometimes you forget that they exist because you’re so focused on working. I trust the fact that she keeps them always at the top of my mind,” he stated.
Elsewhere in the interview, the star noted how his late mother, Beverly Tate, taught him everything he knows about working hard.
"I got my work ethic from my mother. Me and my brothers had to wash clothes and wash dishes. I had to clip her toenails,” Snoop Dogg — who traveled to Mexico to address 3,000 of Raising Cane’s top leadership — shared. "It trained me to get up, get out and take care of others and want to have some hustle.”
Some of the exciting work the “Young, Wild & Free” singer was referring to includes being a coach on Season 26 of The Voice.
“I had a great time on The Voice I ain’t gonna front, but when I did the contract, I thought, ‘I'm gonna do this for one year and get up outta here,’” he said of the popular competition show.
“Once I got to the set, I fell in love with Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and, unbelievably, me and Michael Bublé are like lost brothers,” he added of his fellow coaches.
The star couldn’t help but explain why the program has been so special for him.
“It's such a great show. [There’s] a lot of great moments on there. It's a lot of emotion, inspiration, motivation, all of the above. And it's me coaching, doing what I love to do — to give back to artists who are trying to do something with their career,” the TV personality said.
In addition to The Voice, Snoop Dogg recently graced national screens while covering for NBC at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
While reflecting on such a memorable experience, the music producer said he wanted to “represent America, but in a wholesome way, with no division.”
“Let me represent what an American is. Somebody full of love, of joy, approachable, lovable,” he noted.