Amber Heard and Daughter Oonagh Are Making a 'Fresh Start' in Spain After Grueling Johnny Depp Trial

The 21 Jump Street actor first filed a lawsuit against Amber in 2019 after she wrote a controversial op-ed in which she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." He further claimed that the implications in the article ruined his reputation and caused him to lose acting gigs.

A jury later found her liable for defamation and she was ordered to pay a total of $8.3 million in damages.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," she said in a statement following the verdict. "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback."

