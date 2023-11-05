Amber Heard and Daughter Oonagh Are Making a 'Fresh Start' in Spain After Grueling Johnny Depp Trial
Amber Heard left the glitz, glam and gossip of Hollywood for a life in Spain after her bombshell trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.
The Aquaman star and her daughter, Oonagh Paige, 2, moved to Majorca only months after a jury ruled Amber had defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean star.
The mother and daughter duo later relocated to a new home in Madrid.
"Since moving to the city, she’s hired a tutor to help them improve their Spanish, and they’re now able to converse with friends," a source spilled to a news outlet.
As for her reasoning behind the overseas move, the source shared that Amber realized that "most people she met in Spain either didn’t know about her past or didn’t care."
"She and her little girl fit in well with their new neighbors," the source added, noting that The Rum Diary actress is thriving in Madrid. She's already made friends and her daughter is doing well in preschool there.
"With Amber’s ugly past behind her, she and Oonagh can make a fresh start," the source explained. "She thinks it’s the best decision for them both."
As OK! previously reported, an insider claimed that Amber was "happy" in Spain and grateful that she can raise her child away from "all the noise" surrounding her high-profile trial.
The 21 Jump Street actor first filed a lawsuit against Amber in 2019 after she wrote a controversial op-ed in which she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." He further claimed that the implications in the article ruined his reputation and caused him to lose acting gigs.
A jury later found her liable for defamation and she was ordered to pay a total of $8.3 million in damages.
"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," she said in a statement following the verdict. "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback."
"It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated," she continued. "It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."
