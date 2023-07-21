Aubrey O'Day Admits Her Relationship With Pauly D Was a 'Dumpster Fire' and 'a Hot Mess'

Aside from discussing her relationship with Pauly D, O'Day vented to Franklin about her recent struggles to catch some ZZZ's.

"I can’t sleep at night, but it has nothing to do with my karma. Everybody out there is going through some s---, it feels like we’re going through it in a more intense way because it’s in front of the whole world," she expressed.

O'Day proceeded to proudly crown herself the queen of humiliation, concluding: "Let me paint this picture clearly in a sentence — I have been deeply humiliated so many times in front of the entire world since I was 17, so many times I don’t even remember."