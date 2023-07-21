OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Aubrey O'Day
OK LogoNEWS

Aubrey O'Day Admits Her Relationship With Pauly D Was a 'Dumpster Fire' and 'a Hot Mess'

aubrey oday relationship pauly d dumpster fire
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 21 2023, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Aubrey O'Day completely trashed her ex-boyfriend, DJ Pauly D, and their mess of a relationship between 2016 and 2018.

During a guest appearance on the Thursday, July 20, episode of Sofia Franklin's "Sofia With an F" podcast, the Danity Kane frontwoman dished on her brutal on-again, off-again romance with the Jersey Shore star — whose real name is Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr.

Article continues below advertisement
aubrey oday relationship pauly d dumpster fire
Source: MEGA

"Yeah, girl, the whole relationship was drama. H--- fire. Dumpster fire," O'Day harshly admitted to Franklin, though she noted it wasn't entirely Pauly D's fault.

"I took part in it — I am actively to blame as well. It was a hot mess," the "Show Stopper" singer confessed.

Article continues below advertisement
aubrey oday relationship pauly d dumpster fire
Source: MEGA

O'Day shed some light on her dynamic with the famous DJ, claiming Pauly D told her she had it easier than him in terms of being in the spotlight.

"He told me it’s so easy for me to be the shiny great guy [and] that everybody loves me because everyone around me is a hot mess," she dished, alleging that her ex said she never had to "work for it."

MORE ON:
Aubrey O'Day
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

aubrey oday relationship pauly d dumpster fire
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

During the episode, O'Day even shaded Franklin's ex-best friend Alex Cooper, who the internet personality used to co-host "Call Her Daddy" with before they went their separate ways after their nasty feud.

The Ex on the Beach alum claimed Pauly D's behavior "shows which one he is out of the 'Call Her Daddy' girl and you," praising Franklin.

Source: OK!

Aside from discussing her relationship with Pauly D, O'Day vented to Franklin about her recent struggles to catch some ZZZ's.

"I can’t sleep at night, but it has nothing to do with my karma. Everybody out there is going through some s---, it feels like we’re going through it in a more intense way because it’s in front of the whole world," she expressed.

O'Day proceeded to proudly crown herself the queen of humiliation, concluding: "Let me paint this picture clearly in a sentence — I have been deeply humiliated so many times in front of the entire world since I was 17, so many times I don’t even remember."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.