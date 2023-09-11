Abby Lee Miller Attempts to 'Set the Record Straight' After Confessing She's Attracted to High School Football Players
Abby Lee Miller found herself in hot water after making a controversial comment during her recent appearance on Sofia Franklyn‘s "Sofia with an F" podcast.
While discussing Tom Cruise's role as a high school football player in '80s flick All the Right Moves, the Dance Moms alum said that she still liked those types of athletes.
"Oh, that’s my downfall. I like the high school football players," she told Franklyn. "I still like them."
When the podcast host said that she personally liked adult football coaches, Miller doubled down on her claims.
"Not one that used to be in high school," she clarified. "But one that is."
The 57-year-old reality star later released a video on Instagram attempting to "set the record straight" on what she meant by her concerning comments.
"I do like those hot, athletic, muscular types of guys. The jocks. I always have and I always will. And they must be able to go out to a club, gamble in Vegas, rent an ADA-compliant, handicap-accessible van," she said in a video shared on Monday, September 11 — the unsaid implication being that these are things high schoolers would not be able to legally do in the United States.
Prior to the release of the podcast episode, Franklyn was slammed for allegedly "enabling abusers" after announcing that Miller would be a featured guest, due to the coach's controversial history on Dance Moms. However, the backlash only intensified after Miller's comments about high schoolers went public.
"I think it's weird that Abby Lee Miller is attracted to high school football players. She's old enough to be their mother! It's creepy and inappropriate," one user wrote.
"The way she clarified at the end to ensure she wouldn’t be misinterpreted," a second person said, as a third asked, "What could ever make you feel comfortable enough to say this publicly?"
"Not her just confessing this like it’s some kind of guilty pleasure," another critic added.
"This should be enough to send her to jail my god," a separate user replied, while another brought up her career teaching young children and teens. "This is scary that she’s been around kids a lot in her career."