Sofía Vergara Fuming Over 'Spiteful' Joe Manganiello Leaking Details of Their Divorce: Source
It looks like Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce is turning ugly.
When the pair announced last month that they were ending their seven-year marriage, they referred to themselves as "two people that love and care" for each other, but a source said the actress is now up in arms over her estranged husband allegedly spilling details of their split.
"Sofia was really shocked when Joe’s people pulled out that detail about her not being on board with kids," an insider told a news publication. "It seemed like a spiteful blow."
A separate insider claimed their breakup was also due to their different lifestyles, painting Vergara, 51 — who is already a mom to son Manolo, 31 — as a party girl, while the True Blood alum, 46, is sober.
Fortunately, no matter what unravels between the pair in the coming months, their divorce proceedings are likely to move quickly, as they signed a tight prenup when they tied the knot in 2015.
"Sofía's living her best life. She's spending time with her friends after being stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner," another source shared of how the star is coping. "Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met. I think he's been threatened by her success and joie de vivre."
Despite the divorce seeming very sudden, a source close to the former spouses insisted it was a long time coming.
"They’ve had at least two trial separations, and they’ve been faking it to an extent in public," said the insider.
It's unclear if Vergara is ready to start dating again, but as OK! reported, her ex Tom Cruise is allegedly eager to reconnect.
"It's always eaten away at Tom that he dumped her and chose Katie [Holmes] instead, which of course turned into a total disaster," an insider shared of the action star's failed romances. "In hindsight, he's privately admitted Sofía would have been a far better match — and he's determined to convince her to give him another shot."