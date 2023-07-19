Sofía Vergara Called Out for Using 'Bizarre Filter' to 'Seek Public Validation' From Fans After Divorce From Joe Manganiello
Trying to impress someone, Sofía Vergara? Now that the actress is on her own following her divorce from Joe Manganiello, she was called out for going overboard with the filters in her latest Instagram post.
"On vacation like everyone else I get a bit of a hand with food, drinks, shopping 😂😂😂 but with the sun on the face I don't play! @toty☀️☀️☀️," she captioned some gorgeous photos of herself promoting her sunscreen line.
However, people called her out for looking like a cartoon character while putting makeup on. One person wrote, "Who put that bizarre filter on you in the third slide? 😳," while another said, "Sofía calm down with the editing pls u have the latinas reputation to defend 😭❤️❤️."
A third person added, "The filter used for the video 👎 worst filter ever."
"It’s sad to see newly independent women seeking public validation. I like her otherwise. Really. Hope she finds love again soon," a fourth user stated.
On the other hand, some gushed over her natural beauty.
"So beautiful 😍," one person stated, while another said, "Goddess😍😍😍."
- Sofía Vergara Made Joe Manganiello Sign Ironclad Prenup in Order to Protect Her Huge Fortune Before Their 2015 Wedding
- Living It Up: Single Sofía Vergara Goes on Italian Vacation After Shock Divorce Announcement From Joe Manganiello
- What Caused the Split Revealed: Sofía Vergara's 'Constant Partying and Drinking' Was 'Challenging' for Sober Joe Manganiello
As OK! previously reported, the Modern Family star is living it up in Italy — just days after it was revealed that she and the Magic Mike alum, 46, are going their separate ways.
"Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!😁😁," the brunette babe captioned some photos of herself wearing a blue bathing suit.
Earlier this week, the former flames announced their split after seven years of marriage.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to an insider, Vergara's tendency to go out led to the demise of their relationship.
“Sofía and Joe had a good run and managed to last longer than some within her friend circle suspected. One factor was absolutely their differing take on partying and enjoying a cocktail," a source dished. “Sofía really enjoys cocktails and drinks with girlfriends. It is one of the way she lets her hair down. She has always been like that. She goes out to meet up with people at their homes and also host little soirées at her place. For Joe, that has become increasingly tough in recent years."