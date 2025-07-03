Sofía Vergara Wears Cleavage-Baring Corset Top While Reuniting With Karol G: Photo
Girls just wanna have fun!
Modern Family star Sofía Vergara, 52, flaunted her cleavage in a floral corset top while catching up with singer Karol G, 34, on Wednesday, July 2.
In a new Instagram photo, Vergara stunned in a black-and-white bustier, paired with grey bell-bottom jeans. The "CONTIGO" artist kicked her feet up on the couch, dressed in a strapless, red gingham top, jeans and platform heels.
"Te quieroooo @karolg 🇨🇴❤️," the actress wrote, which translates to "I love you" in English. "Reunited en Madrid!!❤️❤️."
Who Is Sofía Vergara Currently Dating?
The friends' cozy catch-up comes one day after Vergara packed on the PDA with rumored boyfriend Douglas Chabbott in Italy. One social media video showed the alleged couple dancing, with his hands wrapped around her waist. At one point, Chabbott spun her around, and their faces pressed close together. Vergara stunned in a colorful printed dress with a black bra peeking out from underneath, while her man donned a black T-shirt and trousers.
"What a perfect weekend full of surprises!❤️ gracias! luv u @mark.limited @dougchabbott @ritzcarltonyachtcollection," she captioned a photo dump.
The Instagram carousel included several other moments from her tropical getaway, including a luxe boat ride, an evening beverage and a snapshot of her with football legend Tom Brady.
Just days before, Chabbott was photographed lifting Vergara and kissing her on the cheek after a dinner date, as seen in a photo obtained by a news outlet.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Chabbott and Vergara were first romantically linked in May, when they were spotted hanging out in Cannes, France. They joined fiancés Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion for dinner.
The America's Got Talent judge was previously married to Joe Gonzalez from 1991 to 1993 and Joe Manganiello from 2015 to 2024. She has a 33-year-old son, Manolo, with Gonzalez.
Why Did Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Get Divorced?
Vergara admitted her most recent marriage fell apart because of their opposing views on having a child.
"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," she told an outlet in January 2024. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."
Manganiello, 48, disagreed and claimed they simply grew apart.
"We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay,'" he explained in a July 2024 interview. "And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't."