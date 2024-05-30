Sofía Vergara, 51, Admits She's 'Going to Do Every Plastic Surgery' Procedure She Can
Sofía Vergara is all for plastic surgery!
The Modern Family alum, 51, admitted that although she has yet to go under the knife, she's eager to have numerous procedures to alter her appearance when the time is right.
"I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready," Vergara said in a new interview.
The America's Got Talent judge noted how her busy career has kept her from getting work done on her face or body. "I wish I had more downtime — I would’ve done stuff already," she explained. "[But] because I’m in front of the camera, it’s not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks."
Despite not having any big surgeries done yet, Vergara revealed she does get Botox — though she'll never get fillers. "I don't believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit," she spilled. "At my age — 51 — I feel it’s not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done."
The Griselda actress made it clear that it's an individual decision as to whether someone wants to try and slow down the appearance of aging. "I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there,” she added. "I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don’t care about it. It’s not the end of the world. But if you do, now there’s so much stuff out there."
As for Vergara, she's devoted to maintaining her youthful glow. "I’m going to fight it every step of the way," the mother-of-one confessed in an interview earlier this month. "I know I don’t look the same. But I don’t think I am going to ever be the woman that has the courage to be, like, all-white hair."
The funny lady noted that people still accuse her of going under the knife despite her denials. "Sometimes I read messages — I avoid reading comments because, for what? It’s usually people that are in a bad mood or depressed or jealous," Vergara said last year.
"I read it and it’s like, ‘She has done so much stuff to herself that she doesn’t even look like her anymore.’ And I’m thinking, It’s not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on!” she added.