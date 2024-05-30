Sofía Vergara, 51, Admits She's 'Going to Do Every Plastic Surgery' Procedure She Can

Despite not having any big surgeries done yet, Vergara revealed she does get Botox — though she'll never get fillers. "I don't believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit," she spilled. "At my age — 51 — I feel it’s not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done."

The Griselda actress made it clear that it's an individual decision as to whether someone wants to try and slow down the appearance of aging. "I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there,” she added. "I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don’t care about it. It’s not the end of the world. But if you do, now there’s so much stuff out there."