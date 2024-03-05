OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sofia Vergara
OK LogoNEWS

Sofía Vergara Jokes She Plans to 'Marry Rich' Now That Actress Is Single Again

sofia vergara jokes plans marry rich single
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 5 2024, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sofía Vergara has maintained her great sense of humor since splitting from ex-husband Joe Manganiello this past summer.

The actress dished on her personal life while appearing on the Tuesday, March 5, episode of Jesse Tyler Ferguson's "Dinner's on Me" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara marry rich
Source: mega

Sofía Vergara joked she still has time to marry a rich man.

The Modern Family costars were chatting about the bombshell's beginnings, as Ferguson described her as "an immigrant ... who came to Miami to start a new life."

The America's Got Talent judge, 51, admitted she never could have predicted her success, quipping that when she came to America, "I thought I was just going to marry rich, but it didn't happen."

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara marry rich
Source: @sofiavergara/instagram

'Modern Family' ran from 2009 to 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

"You became rich," the podcast host pointed out, to which Vergara replied, "it would have been so much easier" to have wed a wealthy man instead of working her way up in showbiz.

"Yeah it would have been," the dad-of-two, 48, acknowledged.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara marry rich
Source: mega

The actress has been married twice.

Article continues below advertisement

"I still have time," the TV star noted, to which her pal agreed, "You do still have time."

"I'm divorced now… I can still marry rich," the mother-of-one quipped.

As OK! reported, Vergara and Manganiello, 47, announced their breakup in July 2023 after seven years of marriage.

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," their joint social media message read. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

The duo cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for the split, something the Griselda lead touched on in a recent interview.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara marry rich
Source: mega

The exes married in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger. He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," she explained to El País. "I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."

"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," the fashion designer added, referring to her and ex-husband Joe Gonzalez's only child, Manolo.

Article continues below advertisement

"So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause, it’s the natural way of things," Vergara continued. "When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life. That’s what I have to do."

In November 2023, the star sparked dating rumors with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, but a source said she's enjoying dating around and isn't trying to settle down.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.