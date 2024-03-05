Sofía Vergara Jokes She Plans to 'Marry Rich' Now That Actress Is Single Again
Sofía Vergara has maintained her great sense of humor since splitting from ex-husband Joe Manganiello this past summer.
The actress dished on her personal life while appearing on the Tuesday, March 5, episode of Jesse Tyler Ferguson's "Dinner's on Me" podcast.
The Modern Family costars were chatting about the bombshell's beginnings, as Ferguson described her as "an immigrant ... who came to Miami to start a new life."
The America's Got Talent judge, 51, admitted she never could have predicted her success, quipping that when she came to America, "I thought I was just going to marry rich, but it didn't happen."
"You became rich," the podcast host pointed out, to which Vergara replied, "it would have been so much easier" to have wed a wealthy man instead of working her way up in showbiz.
"Yeah it would have been," the dad-of-two, 48, acknowledged.
"I still have time," the TV star noted, to which her pal agreed, "You do still have time."
"I'm divorced now… I can still marry rich," the mother-of-one quipped.
As OK! reported, Vergara and Manganiello, 47, announced their breakup in July 2023 after seven years of marriage.
- Sofía Vergara Admits Marriage to Joe Manganiello Ended 'Because My Husband Was Younger'
- Sofía Vergara Has 'Done Her Best to Move on' After Joe Manganiello Divorce: 'She Always Gets Back Up'
- Sofía Vergara Is 'Moving on' After Joe Manganiello Divorce, Understands Public Interest in Split Is 'Part of Being a Celebrity'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," their joint social media message read. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
The duo cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for the split, something the Griselda lead touched on in a recent interview.
"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger. He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," she explained to El País. "I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."
"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," the fashion designer added, referring to her and ex-husband Joe Gonzalez's only child, Manolo.
"So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause, it’s the natural way of things," Vergara continued. "When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life. That’s what I have to do."
In November 2023, the star sparked dating rumors with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, but a source said she's enjoying dating around and isn't trying to settle down.