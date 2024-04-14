Sofía Vergara's Romance With Boyfriend Justin Saliman Heats Up as Star Confesses She 'Luvs' the 'Handsome Doctor'
Sofía Vergara showed off her new man!
On Friday, April 12, the Modern Family alum confessed her feelings for boyfriend Justin Saliman in a hunky snap on Instagram.
“If u ever get a mayor [sic] knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!” she captioned the image of the medical professional smiling in blue scrubs.
“Luv u Dr @jdsaliman,'” she concluded the message.
Vergara’s loved-up message came after she and ex-husband Joe Manganiello split in July 2023.
Just three months after announcing their divorce, the America’s Got Talent judge was spotted on a date with the orthopedic surgeon.
Vergara was glowing with happiness, as her and Saliman stepped out to the Frequency exhibition, hosted by Salma Hayek's brother, Sami, at Christie's Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The mother-of-one was hard to miss during the steamy date night, as she stepped out in a spicy hot, red long-sleeved dress with a cutout across her chest.
In photos form the outing, Vergara was sporting a smile that could light up a room, as she sat as the passenger princess while Saliman — who had on a cheeky grin — drove them to the event wearing a black long-sleeved top.
Earlier this month, Vergara and Manganiello official finalized their divorce about nine months after ending their seven-year romance.
"It was a very amicable divorce. The parties cooperated throughout the entire process," the brunette beauty’s rep confirmed. "It was very simple, little drama. She's very happy and everyone's moving on."
The 51-year-old and the 47-year-old had a prenuptial agreement in place that entitled each of them to their separate property, including "clothing, jewelry and miscellaneous personal effects.”
The True Blood actor also kept his "earnings and accumulations" that he'd made since July 2, 2023, per the legal documents.
The former spouses did not share "any community property."
The Griselda actress recently shared insight into why she and Manganiello did not work out.
"Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," she said in January. "He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Manganiello has since moved on with girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor.