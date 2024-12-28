Sofía Vergara Is 'Enjoying Herself and All the Attention' From Suitors Following Her Divorce: 'She's in No Rush to Get Serious With Anyone'
Sofía Vergara doesn't mind being on her own after her divorce from Joe Manganiello and her recent split from Justin Saliman!
According to an insider, the Modern Family star, 52, is “certainly enjoying herself and all the attention,” though “she’s in no rush to get serious with anyone.”
“She’s mesmerizing to men, everywhere she goes they are always falling all over themselves to date her,” the insider dished.
For now, the actress is going with the flow when it comes to her love life.
“She’s taking her time and having fun with it all, and loving the boost to her self-esteem because men of all ages are interested,” the insider shared. “Some of them have contacted her through Instagram and others via her agents and managers and through friends. And anytime she goes to an event or anywhere that she’s mingling with people, she ends up with a stack of business cards from men that want to take her out.”
“She has just as many invites, or even more, than she had in her 20’s,” the source added. “She does want to eventually settle with one guy but for now she’s loving her freedom.”
As OK! previously reported, the brunette babe confirmed she was dating Saliman in April when she shared a photo of him via her Instagram Story.
"If u ever get a mayor [sic] knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!" she captioned a picture of Saliman wearing blue scrubs. "Luv u Dr @jdsaliman."
But six months later, things fizzled between the two.
In October, while talking to Us Weekly, she said she finds it easier to date in New York City than anywhere else.
"Totally," she declared. "Actually, I was talking yesterday about it because now I’m single so … kind of single."
She added, "I feel like there’s a more diverse group of people in New York than in L.A., because [there], most of the people are in the entertainment business. Here, you have people from all over the world — architects, writers, actors, businesspeople."
Life & Style spoke to the source.