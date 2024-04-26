Sofía Vergara's New Boyfriend Dr. Justin Saliman 'Checks All the Boxes' as Romance Heats Up: 'She Says He's the One'

Vergara, who first started dating the orthopedic surgeon in October of last year, "says he's the one," a friend of the brunette beauty spilled to a news publication less than two weeks after she confirmed the pair's romance via Instagram earlier this month.

"She’s officially professed her love for him on social media. It’s not surprising she wants to marry him — he checks all the boxes. He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes her feel safe, and he’s not an actor," the source continued, seemingly snubbing Vergara's ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, who filed for divorce from his ex-wife in July 2023.