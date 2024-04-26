Sofía Vergara's New Boyfriend Dr. Justin Saliman 'Checks All the Boxes' as Romance Heats Up: 'She Says He's the One'
Sofía Vergara isn't just dating a doctor, she "luvs" him!
The Modern Family star, 51, is head over heels for her new boyfriend, Dr. Justin Saliman, 49, as their relationship continues to intensify in recent months.
Vergara, who first started dating the orthopedic surgeon in October of last year, "says he's the one," a friend of the brunette beauty spilled to a news publication less than two weeks after she confirmed the pair's romance via Instagram earlier this month.
"She’s officially professed her love for him on social media. It’s not surprising she wants to marry him — he checks all the boxes. He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes her feel safe, and he’s not an actor," the source continued, seemingly snubbing Vergara's ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, who filed for divorce from his ex-wife in July 2023.
Their split was finalized earlier this month, however, Vergara and the Magic Mike star had both already moved on with someone new.
"It will be interesting to see who makes it to the altar first!" the insider added, hinting wedding bells could soon be heard from either Vergara or Manganiello, 47, who seems to be super serious with his girlfriend, Caitlin O'Connor, 34.
The Griselda actress and Saliman initially appeared to be nothing more than a fling, however, they seemed to take a chance at the real thing at some point during their romance, as she didn't hesitate to post him on her Instagram Story earlier this month.
“If u ever get a [major knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!" the America's Got Talent judge gushed of her man alongside a photo of Saliman wearing blue scrubs.
"Luv u Dr @jdsaliman," she concluded.
Vergara was first spotted on a date with the attractive medical professional just three months after she and Manganiello — who were together for seven years — announced their split in a joint statement.
Following her breakup, Vergara later revealed what caused her marriage to fail, admitting it was because her "husband was younger," as OK! previously reported.
"He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," she dished during an interview..
While Saliman is only two years older than Manganiello, he fortunately shares his daughter, Stella, and son, Dean, with his ex-wife Bree Turner, so he seems to be fine with the idea of not having anymore children, considering Vergara said it was an essential quality for her to look for in her next relationship.
