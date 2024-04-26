OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sofia Vergara
OK LogoNEWS

Sofía Vergara's New Boyfriend Dr. Justin Saliman 'Checks All the Boxes' as Romance Heats Up: 'She Says He's the One'

sofia vergara boyfriend justin saliman the one romance
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 26 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sofía Vergara isn't just dating a doctor, she "luvs" him!

The Modern Family star, 51, is head over heels for her new boyfriend, Dr. Justin Saliman, 49, as their relationship continues to intensify in recent months.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara boyfriend justin saliman the one romance
Source: MEGA

Sofía Vergara has been dating Dr. Justin Saliman since October of last year.

Vergara, who first started dating the orthopedic surgeon in October of last year, "says he's the one," a friend of the brunette beauty spilled to a news publication less than two weeks after she confirmed the pair's romance via Instagram earlier this month.

"She’s officially professed her love for him on social media. It’s not surprising she wants to marry him — he checks all the boxes. He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes her feel safe, and he’s not an actor," the source continued, seemingly snubbing Vergara's ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, who filed for divorce from his ex-wife in July 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara boyfriend justin saliman the one romance
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

She only recently shared a photo of him via Instagram earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Their split was finalized earlier this month, however, Vergara and the Magic Mike star had both already moved on with someone new.

"It will be interesting to see who makes it to the altar first!" the insider added, hinting wedding bells could soon be heard from either Vergara or Manganiello, 47, who seems to be super serious with his girlfriend, Caitlin O'Connor, 34.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara boyfriend justin saliman the one romance
Source: MEGA

Sofía Vergara thinks her new boyfriend could be 'the one,' according to an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

The Griselda actress and Saliman initially appeared to be nothing more than a fling, however, they seemed to take a chance at the real thing at some point during their romance, as she didn't hesitate to post him on her Instagram Story earlier this month.

“If u ever get a [major knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!" the America's Got Talent judge gushed of her man alongside a photo of Saliman wearing blue scrubs.

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Luv u Dr @jdsaliman," she concluded.

Vergara was first spotted on a date with the attractive medical professional just three months after she and Manganiello — who were together for seven years — announced their split in a joint statement.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara boyfriend justin saliman the one romance
Source: MEGA

Sofía Vergara was married to Joe Manganiello for seven years before the pair announced their split in July 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Following her breakup, Vergara later revealed what caused her marriage to fail, admitting it was because her "husband was younger," as OK! previously reported.

"He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," she dished during an interview..

While Saliman is only two years older than Manganiello, he fortunately shares his daughter, Stella, and son, Dean, with his ex-wife Bree Turner, so he seems to be fine with the idea of not having anymore children, considering Vergara said it was an essential quality for her to look for in her next relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

In Touch spoke to a source about Vergara's new relationship.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.