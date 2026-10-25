or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sofia Vergara
OK LogoNEWS

Sofía Vergara and Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Get Cozy During Night Out in L.A.

Sofia Vergara, Dan Reynolds
Source: MEGA

Sofia Vergara was spotted out with Dan Reynolds.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 25 2026, Updated 6:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sofia Vergara cozied up with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds.

The actress, 54, was spotted enjoying dinner with the singer, 39, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, October 24.

The pair was captured in paparazzi photos holding hands across the table and gazing lovingly at one another while dining at Cipriani in Beverly Hills.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Sofia Vergara, Dan Reynolds
Source: MEGA

Sofia Vergara and Dan Reynolds joined friends for dinner in Los Angeles, Calif.

They weren’t alone at the dinner table, however, as they appeared to enjoy a late-night bite with a group of friends that included Anastasia Soare.

Vergara and Reynolds allegedly left the restaurant without their pals at around 12:30 am, sneaking out the back together.

Their first public outing comes amid Reynolds’ recent breakup and Vergara’s ex-husband’s bombshell claims about her in his upcoming memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

Dan Reynolds and Minka Kelly's Breakup

Dan Reynolds, Minka Kelly
Source: MEGA

Dan Reynolds and Minka Kelly broke up after four years together.

Reynolds broke up with his girlfriend of four years, Minka Kelly, earlier this month.

Shortly after revelations of their split came to light, Kelly posted on her Instagram account about moving on after breaking things off with a “soulmate.”

“Soulmates, or partners of destiny, can be people that come into your life and change your life,” read her post. “And ideally, it’s not about holding on to it, but understanding what they brought into your life”

“What did you learn and how did you change?” it continued. “It’s about seeing these people and these situations as a gift, as steps in your own personal development.”

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Manganiello's Shocking Claims

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were married for almost a decade.

Meanwhile, Vergara has been enduring allegations that she “ridiculed” her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, while he was battling a mystery illness.

According to excerpts from his memoir, Bloodlines, he experienced “suicidal thoughts” while suffering debilitating symptoms from his undiagnosed chronic disease.

As he was fighting his physical and mental health issues, Manganiello got a dog as his ex allegedly left him to beg for her affection.

“I had to give my gun away because I kept thinking about it, and then the dog came," Manganiello wrote. "I went from being the patient to the caretaker."

“[The marriage had] become devoid of any emotionality whatsoever,” he later added.

Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello accused Sofia Vergara of ridiculing him during his illness.

Vergara and Manganiello divorced in 2024 after almost a decade of marriage. The actor has claimed he hasn’t spoken to the Modern Family star since their split.

“I sometimes see pictures of the two of us when we first got together, and it’s heartbreaking when you look at these two people with life ahead of them,” he said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy earlier this month. “But for us, we didn’t know what was ahead."

Vergara has not directly responded to allegations her ex has made about her in the press, though she did recently repost quotes about dealing with narcissists in a relationship.

"Remember, kids, when dealing with a narcissist, it doesn't matter how much you do for them," she reposted to her Instagram Story this month. "Because they will resent you for it and nothing will ever be enough."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.