Sofía Vergara and Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Get Cozy During Night Out in L.A.
Oct. 25 2026, Updated 6:31 p.m. ET
Sofia Vergara cozied up with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds.
The actress, 54, was spotted enjoying dinner with the singer, 39, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, October 24.
The pair was captured in paparazzi photos holding hands across the table and gazing lovingly at one another while dining at Cipriani in Beverly Hills.
They weren’t alone at the dinner table, however, as they appeared to enjoy a late-night bite with a group of friends that included Anastasia Soare.
Vergara and Reynolds allegedly left the restaurant without their pals at around 12:30 am, sneaking out the back together.
Their first public outing comes amid Reynolds’ recent breakup and Vergara’s ex-husband’s bombshell claims about her in his upcoming memoir.
Dan Reynolds and Minka Kelly's Breakup
Reynolds broke up with his girlfriend of four years, Minka Kelly, earlier this month.
Shortly after revelations of their split came to light, Kelly posted on her Instagram account about moving on after breaking things off with a “soulmate.”
“Soulmates, or partners of destiny, can be people that come into your life and change your life,” read her post. “And ideally, it’s not about holding on to it, but understanding what they brought into your life”
“What did you learn and how did you change?” it continued. “It’s about seeing these people and these situations as a gift, as steps in your own personal development.”
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Joe Manganiello's Shocking Claims
Meanwhile, Vergara has been enduring allegations that she “ridiculed” her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, while he was battling a mystery illness.
According to excerpts from his memoir, Bloodlines, he experienced “suicidal thoughts” while suffering debilitating symptoms from his undiagnosed chronic disease.
As he was fighting his physical and mental health issues, Manganiello got a dog as his ex allegedly left him to beg for her affection.
“I had to give my gun away because I kept thinking about it, and then the dog came," Manganiello wrote. "I went from being the patient to the caretaker."
“[The marriage had] become devoid of any emotionality whatsoever,” he later added.
Vergara and Manganiello divorced in 2024 after almost a decade of marriage. The actor has claimed he hasn’t spoken to the Modern Family star since their split.
“I sometimes see pictures of the two of us when we first got together, and it’s heartbreaking when you look at these two people with life ahead of them,” he said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy earlier this month. “But for us, we didn’t know what was ahead."
Vergara has not directly responded to allegations her ex has made about her in the press, though she did recently repost quotes about dealing with narcissists in a relationship.
"Remember, kids, when dealing with a narcissist, it doesn't matter how much you do for them," she reposted to her Instagram Story this month. "Because they will resent you for it and nothing will ever be enough."