Sofía Vergara and Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Get Cozy During Night Out in L.A.

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Sofia Vergara cozied up with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds. The actress, 54, was spotted enjoying dinner with the singer, 39, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, October 24. The pair was captured in paparazzi photos holding hands across the table and gazing lovingly at one another while dining at Cipriani in Beverly Hills.

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Source: MEGA Sofia Vergara and Dan Reynolds joined friends for dinner in Los Angeles, Calif.

They weren’t alone at the dinner table, however, as they appeared to enjoy a late-night bite with a group of friends that included Anastasia Soare. Vergara and Reynolds allegedly left the restaurant without their pals at around 12:30 am, sneaking out the back together. Their first public outing comes amid Reynolds’ recent breakup and Vergara’s ex-husband’s bombshell claims about her in his upcoming memoir.

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Dan Reynolds and Minka Kelly's Breakup

Source: MEGA Dan Reynolds and Minka Kelly broke up after four years together.

Reynolds broke up with his girlfriend of four years, Minka Kelly, earlier this month. Shortly after revelations of their split came to light, Kelly posted on her Instagram account about moving on after breaking things off with a “soulmate.” “Soulmates, or partners of destiny, can be people that come into your life and change your life,” read her post. “And ideally, it’s not about holding on to it, but understanding what they brought into your life” “What did you learn and how did you change?” it continued. “It’s about seeing these people and these situations as a gift, as steps in your own personal development.”

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Joe Manganiello's Shocking Claims

Source: MEGA Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were married for almost a decade.

Meanwhile, Vergara has been enduring allegations that she “ridiculed” her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, while he was battling a mystery illness. According to excerpts from his memoir, Bloodlines, he experienced “suicidal thoughts” while suffering debilitating symptoms from his undiagnosed chronic disease. As he was fighting his physical and mental health issues, Manganiello got a dog as his ex allegedly left him to beg for her affection. “I had to give my gun away because I kept thinking about it, and then the dog came," Manganiello wrote. "I went from being the patient to the caretaker." “[The marriage had] become devoid of any emotionality whatsoever,” he later added.

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello accused Sofia Vergara of ridiculing him during his illness.