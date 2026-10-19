Why Did Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Split? A Breakdown of the Former Couple's Separation and Divorce

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When Did Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Announce Their Split?

Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello separated after seven years of marriage.

Vergara and Manganiello announced their decision to divorce on July 17, 2023, after seven years of marriage. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in a statement to Page Six at the time. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives." The Magic Mike actor officially filed for divorce on July 19, 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." He listed the date of separation as July 2, 2023, in the filing. At the time of their separation, Vergara and Manganiello did not publicly disclose the specific reasons behind their split. However, a source told People they had been "growing apart for some time now" and "tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives." "They definitely love and respect each other, but once that initial passion dies down and other areas get in the way, then little differences get bigger," the source added. Another source claimed they had been arguing over minor issues for months. Meanwhile, a separate insider said disagreements over having children had contributed to their separation.

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What Led to Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Divorce?

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Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello did not have any children together during their marriage.

In a 2024 interview with the Spanish newspaper El País, the America's Got Talent judge shared her explanation for why her marriage to Manganiello ended. "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," Vergara said. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore." Vergara and Manganiello finalized their divorce on April 5, 2024.

What Have Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Said About Their Split?

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello shared further details about their split in his memoir.