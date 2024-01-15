Sofía Vergara Is 'Moving on' After Joe Manganiello Divorce, Understands Public Interest in Split Is 'Part of Being a Celebrity'
Sofía Vergara is moving on in more ways than one.
The 51-year-old entered the new year as a single woman for the first time in almost a decade and has traded in her sitcom stardom for a more thrilling, crime-based role in her upcoming Netflix miniseries Griselda, which becomes available for streaming on Thursday, July 25.
"I've been moving on," the America's Got Talent judge declared of her split during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on January 14.
When announcing the end of her seven-year marriage to Joe Manganiello last July, Vergara said she understood the repercussions that would soon follow in terms of a potential increase in paparazzi or requests for comment on her shocking divorce.
"You're out there [in the public eye] and people know that’s part of being a celebrity," the Hot Pursuit actress explained. "I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things."
While she knew the world would be talking about her marital demise, Vergara admitted she'd thought the situation would have been a lot worse, making it easier to "overcome" the difficult time period with some sort of peace.
"It wasn’t bad," the Modern Family star confessed regarding the media's coverage of her split. "I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is."
Vergara continued: "I was surprised and, you know, they, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it."
News broke about the brunette bombshell's divorce from Manganiello back in July, when the exes released a joint statement revealing they were calling it quits on their relationship.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," Vergara and the Magic Mike star, 47, shared at the time. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
Manganiello and the Chef actress tied the knot in November 2015, more than one year after they went on their first date in June 2014.
The former flames had met one month prior at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, however, Vergara had still been engaged to her ex Nick Loeb, whom she ended things with shortly after.
Both Vergara's relationships to Loeb and Manganiello reportedly ended because of her hesitance on wanting to have children.