Sofía Vergara 'Is Man Crazy Right Now' After Divorce: 'She’s Casting Her Net All Over the Place'
Sofía Vergara is ready to put her seven-year marriage behind her and make room for a new man!
The brunette bombshell is reportedly on the hunt for her next beau after her estranged husband, Joe Manganiello, filed for divorce from the America’s Got Talent judge back in July.
"Sofía is man crazy right now," a source recently spilled to news publication of Vergara, who they claim is eager "to find a new husband."
"She’s naturally a flirt but it’s turned way up — she’s just in that zone," the insider added.
Despite "having fun" during her recent dates with steamy surgeon Justin Saliman, 46, the 51-year-old still wants to keep her options open, the confidante confessed.
"She's dating him, but it’s by no means serious," the source confirmed regarding the Modern Family star's fling with the handsome doctor — emphasizing how the romance hasn't stopped her from shooting her shot elsewhere.
The insider admitted: "She's casting her net all over the place. If she's at a bar or restaurant and someone cute catches her eye, she's not thinking twice about flirting with them or even handing out her number."
Vergara's outlook on dating sounds like all fun and games, however, it has caused those around her to hold onto their significant others a bit tighter when she's around.
"People are watching their men around Sofía, and for good reason: She’s one of the sexiest women on the planet, and men go gaga for her," the source pointed out, adding, "of course women are nervous. They can’t help but see her as a threat."
While some may think it's a bit soon for Vergara to be moving on so fast, it seems her marriage to Manganiello, 46, was well over by the time their split became public knowledge, as OK! previously reported.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They’ve had at least two trial separations, and they’ve been faking it to an extent in public," a separate source revealed at the time their divorce was shockingly announced via a joint statement.
"The truth is, they lead very different lifestyles," the insider explained, as Manganiello has been sober for decades while Vergara loves a good party.
Manganiello "is a homebody who plays competitive Dungeons & Dragons with his friends," the insider described, noting his estranged wife "is the life of any party and loves getting dressed up to go out for dancing and cocktails late into the night without him."
Their differences didn't make the Magic Mike star love Vergara any less, however, their marriage eventually ran its course.
"Joe really loved her and never tried to change her or give her ultimatums. They ended up living separate lives, and she seemed to enjoy her time away from him," the confidante concluded.
Globe spoke to a source about Vergara being "man crazy."