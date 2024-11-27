Sofía Vergara Shocks Fans With Giant Knee Tattoo as She Shows Off Her Toned Legs in Sultry Photo
Sofía Vergara left fans shocked when she showed off a tattoo on her knee while putting her toned legs on display in a new photo.
"#casachipichipi🐚🦀 🦃," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a two-piece set that consisted of an off-the-shoulder crop top in light blue with an orange tropical leaf print while sitting outside.
Fans were quick to comment on the actress' gorgeous appearance. One person wrote, "ME AMORE BEAUTIFUL SOFIA VERGARA," while another said, "Sofía never gets old."
A third person added: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥major hottie."
The brunette beauty's Instagram followers also zoomed in on her massive ink, with one person writing, "Your knee looks great."
Another asked, "Is that a real tattoo?" while another said, "Wow s--- lady. I like your tattoo very much."
That same day, on Tuesday, November 26, Vergara, 52, shared some cute snaps of her family arriving to their destination.
"This morning landing home for a little Island thanksgiving 🦃 #casachipichipi🐚🦀," she captioned a video of her brood getting off a private plane.
She also posted some cute pictures with her loved ones while enjoying the sunshine. "🐚🦀🦃," she captioned the set of photos.
Vergara, who split from Joe Manganiello in 2023, seems to be on the prowl after her relationship with Justin Saliman didn't work out.
"Actually, I was talking yesterday about it," she told Us Weekly in an interview published October 24, "because now I'm single."
Though she didn't go into detail about what went wrong, she shared she loves to date in the Big Apple over anywhere else. "There's a more diverse group of people in New York than in L.A. because most of the people are in the entertainment business," the Hot Pursuit starlet previously stated, adding that in New York City, you can find "people from all over the world — architects, writers, actors, businesspeople."
Vergara previously discussed what she's looking for in her next romance.
“I mean, it’s already hard for a 50-something-year-old woman to find someone. I’m not going to be now picky about, ‘Oh, he can only be a doctor. Oh, he can only be an astronaut.’ No, I mean, I’m not that picky,” she told People.
“You never know what the future is going to bring. You need to always give the best that you can, be the best person to the other person," she added.