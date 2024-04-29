Prince Harry Will Attend Upcoming Invictus Games Celebration in the U.K. Without Meghan Markle or Any 'Senior Royals'
Prince Harry will return to the U.K. on Wednesday, May 8, to attend an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Although Harry is expected to give a reading at the St Paul's Cathedral in London, neither Meghan Markle nor any senior-level royals will be in attendance.
According to a report, Harry will stay at a hotel for the gathering, and then leave the U.K. to meet Meghan in Nigeria for an unofficial royal tour of the nation.
OK! previously reported the Sussexes were invited to the native nation to promote the Invictus Games.
“The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed its honor and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness, Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan to visit Nigeria in May, 2024," the Nigerian Defence Headquarters said in a statement.
“During their stay in the country, they will be meeting with service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities," the blurb continued. “It would be recalled that Prince Harry, the Duke of Duchess founded the Invictus games, an international multi-sporting event which offers recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women. It also gives soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path in rehabilitation."
“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event later years," the statement noted. “The Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, who was at Germany at last year’s event, has accepted to host the games when granted to Nigeria."
Aside from flying to Africa, the Duke of Sussex will visit his father, King Charles, while in London.
"Harry's priority when he comes to England is to see his dad. He is pretty focused on this," a source told an outlet. "It will be his first port of call when he comes off the plane, to try and spend as much time with King Charles so that they can build bridges and enjoy each other's company like before. Harry knows it will be awkward, but it's a time to put pride and differences to one side."
Earlier this year, Charles was diagnosed with cancer, resulting in Harry rushing home to check on His Majesty.
"He is coming over for his charity work, which is so important to him so he will juggle his schedule accordingly, but seeing his dad will come first," the insider explained. "He wants the family to get back to the way they were and is going to be making extra effort with his brother Wills too, as difficult as it may be. Now, more than ever, with Kate's cancer diagnosis too, Harry wants them to know he is there for them."
While Harry juggles the Invictus Games and Charles' health, experts think Meghan is uninterested in returning to England due to her low approval rating.
“Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this,” Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet.
“If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years," the commentator added. "On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet — who are completely blameless.”
