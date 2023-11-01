Sophie Turner Kisses Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson 2 Months After Shocking Joe Jonas Split

On Saturday, October 28, photographers caught the two kissing and embracing each other near Paris' Gare du Nord railway station.

"They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London," an onlooker spilled to a U.K. news outlet. "They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways."