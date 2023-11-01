Sophie Turner Kisses Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson 2 Months After Shocking Joe Jonas Split
Back in the dating game!
Less than two months after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, the actress was spotted locking lips with aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson.
On Saturday, October 28, photographers caught the two kissing and embracing each other near Paris' Gare du Nord railway station.
"They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London," an onlooker spilled to a U.K. news outlet. "They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways."
Neither of their faces are clearly visible in the published photos, though the picture does show a man in jeans and a long coat leaning in for a kiss with a hat in his hand. The woman, who had her blonde locks styled in a braid, donned a long black coat, black pants and a red baseball cap. They both appeared to be wearing sunglasses.
Later that night, the two allegedly reunited at the State de France, where the mom-of-two, 27, helped unveil the the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
When a reporter asked about his weekend in Paris, an insider stated, "He doesn’t want to comment on anything."
Much like Turner, Pearson, 29, is fresh off a breakup, having split from King Charles' goddaughter Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, 27, in September after three years together.
It was that same month that Jonas, 34, filed to end his and Turner's four-year marriage.
At first, the breakup took a nasty turn, as the two were at each other's throats over custody of their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. Things were even more complicated due to the fact that the Game of Thrones alum wanted to live with her kids in England, while the singer preferred to reside in America.
Fortunately, a mediation session helped them come to a temporary custody agreement that lasts until January 2024, and they've decided to settle the rest of their split privately.
"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the estranged spouses stated last month. "We look forward to being great co-parents."
It's unclear exactly what led to the split, though one insider claimed they grew apart due to their different lifestyles. However, another source said Turner was fuming that Jonas appeared to be portraying her as a party girl.
The "Sucker" crooner denied spreading gossip about his former partner, telling fans at a September Jonas Brothers concert, "I just wanna say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it."
The Sun reported on Turner and Pearson's kiss.