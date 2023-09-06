Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Second Daughter's Initials Revealed in Bombshell Divorce Filing
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second daughter's initials were revealed in the couple's recent heartbreaking divorce filing. The duo, who share two daughters, listed their youngest child's first name as starting with a D.
The court docs, which were filed on Tuesday, September 5, stated the 1-year-old as "D.J." along with the moniker of their 3-year-old daughter as "W.J.," who is named Willa Jonas.
The soon-to-be divorced couple have greatly kept their family life private since they got married in 2019 and later welcomed their kids in 2020 and 2022.
The shocking divorce paperwork involving the famous Jonas brother and the Game of Thrones alum read that the relationship was "irretrievably broken." Additionally, the Disney star requested "shared parental responsibility" while divulging the girls have been living primarily with him as of late.
The 34-year-old also sought a "parenting schedule" and a "timesharing plan" for their kids.
As OK! previously reported, before the singer took legal action regarding the split, an insider spilled that the pair had been having "serious problems" for the last six months.
"It's been going on all summer. They have been trying to make it work but decided to go their separate ways in August. Joe is planning to file soon," a second source told The Messenger.
"Distance was a huge factor as Joe has been busy on tour, and Sophie has been spending most of her time in the U.K. They have been incredibly unhappy and not on the same page while Joe's been touring. Sophie agreed that they have grown apart and have different priorities," they added, referencing the Jonas Brothers' current tour titled The Tour.
On Wednesday, September 6, the celebs both shared a joint message on their Instagram pages about their decision to part ways.
"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,'" they penned.
