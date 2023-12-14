Sophie Turner Posts Cryptic Breakup Song About Getting the 'Bare Minimum' Following Dramatic Divorce From Joe Jonas
Did Sophie Turner hint at her split from Joe Jonas?
On Wednesday, December 13, the Game of Thrones star took to her Instagram Story to share a link to the song “All I Ever Asked” by British singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri.
The song, which was released in March 2022, is a breakup track that describes someone putting everything into a relationship and getting very little in return.
“Just a little more time, was it really that hard to do? / It was all I ever asked of you,” the chorus read. “Nothing compares to the trouble that I've been through / It was all I ever asked of you.”
The first verse pointed to a lack of communication and affection from one party, while the other wondered whether to end the romance.
“Somewhere beneath the surface / I wanna find if you're the problem or the purpose / ‘Cause it's borderline / Never know if you're sorry for what you said,” Chinouriri sang. “For all I know, you adore me / But kept it all inside your head.”
The next verse alluded to a partner becoming more and more frustrated with their lover’s lack of effort and seemingly indicated the singer’s breaking point.
“I said it straight, maybe I didn't make it obvious / I would deny you found a way / To make it ‘bout yourself and all because / You're always right, never know if you're sorry for what you said,” the lyrics read. “For all I know, you adore me / But kept it all inside your head.”
Chinouriri previously confirmed the meaning of the track, saying, “[It’s about the] feeling of asking someone you love to respect you in the simplest form and realizing it’s the bare minimum.”
She continued: “It’s also about realizing your own worth and not settling for someone who cannot be what you need.”
Turner’s sharing of the song led fans to speculate if the situation the lyrics document may have had parallels to the actress’ relationship with Jonas, whom she is currently divorcing.
Despite posting the potential dig at the father of her two children, the blonde beauty has seemingly moved on from the failed relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson.
Just months after Jonas filed for divorce, Turner has been repeatedly spotted having public makeout sessions with the 29-year-old.
“Sophie has a lot of friends among the British aristocracy, but she had stepped away from that crowd because Joe wasn’t comfortable in such settings. Perry is reintroducing her to his circle, and she’s loving it,” the insider said of the budding romance.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“While it’s in the early stages, Sophie’s quite taken with Perry already,” they added of the mother-of-two. “The fact that they’re both on the rebound is a little worrying, but Sophie is making out that it’s not serious or anything like that. She’s just ready to have fun and let loose a little.”
“Sophie doesn’t feel guilty for moving on with Perry — at all,” the source spilled, noting, “Joe’s playing it cool. He’ll be watching this play out from a distance.”