'There's a Killer on the Loose': Sources Demand FBI Take Over Nancy Guthrie Investigation After 6 Months

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Those close to the Nancy Guthrie investigation are reportedly growing increasingly frustrated over the lack of answers six months after she vanished. According to a new report, sources familiar with the case believe the FBI should take over the case after what they described as months without progress.

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Sources Call for FBI to Take Over Investigation

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram People close to the investigation are 'shocked and disturbed' by the lack of answers.

Sources told Page Six they are "shocked and disturbed" that investigators have not made a major breakthrough six months after Nancy was allegedly taken from her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills in Arizona on February 1. "Stop the childish finger-pointing," one source said. "There's a killer on the loose. They need to focus their resources on finding that person rather than bickering." The comments come after a public disagreement between Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and FBI Director Kash Patel over the bureau's involvement in the early days of the investigation. Nanos has denied accusations that the FBI was kept out of the case. However, "that doesn't mean the full force and breadth of the FBI and its services were being utilized," retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente explained.

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Former FBI Profiler Says Bureau Could Have Helped Sooner

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente said the bureau should have been more involved in the investigation from the beginning.

"The FBI does not have primary jurisdiction; they have to be invited in," Clemente detailed. "It's ridiculous for egos to ever be involved in delaying or obfuscating an investigation. Law enforcement on all sides should have the same goal — to resolve the crime." When asked whether the FBI should now take over the case, Clemente replied, "Absolutely," though he clarified, "it's not fully necessary." "The FBI is a resource for all the country, with behavioral analysis, violent criminal apprehension program, critical incident response group, which would have responded had they been called in," he said. "There would have been a tremendous amount of assets and advice that would have benefited this investigation early on."

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Questions Raised About Early Handling of the Case

Source: NBC Jim Clemente also pointed to how evidence was allegedly handled early on.

Clemente also criticized how the crime scene was allegedly handled after Savannah Guthrie's mom disappeared, claiming important evidence may not have been preserved. "The crime scene was not protected; it was released almost immediately; people were walking over blood spatter evidence on the front porch, stepping on a doormat," he alleged. "That's an indication that what was on the other side of that door, inside the house, was not preserved, documented and collected as well." "It would have been smart and expedient if the FBI was invited in all its entirety with its forensic team... and photographic department, which could have been immediately utilized," Clemente added. He also pointed to the delayed recovery of surveillance footage, saying, "It took 10 days to get the first glimpse of the assailant on video," referring to the doorbell camera footage that was reportedly recovered through forensic efforts after it had been deleted. "The way the case was handled immediately appears as if it was not as serious as it should be," Clemente argued.

'People Want Answers'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Another source said, 'people want answers' about Nancy Guthrie.