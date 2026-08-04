'There's a Killer on the Loose': Sources Demand FBI Take Over Nancy Guthrie Investigation After 6 Months
Aug. 4 2026, Updated 10:30 a.m. ET
Those close to the Nancy Guthrie investigation are reportedly growing increasingly frustrated over the lack of answers six months after she vanished.
According to a new report, sources familiar with the case believe the FBI should take over the case after what they described as months without progress.
Sources Call for FBI to Take Over Investigation
Sources told Page Six they are "shocked and disturbed" that investigators have not made a major breakthrough six months after Nancy was allegedly taken from her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills in Arizona on February 1.
"Stop the childish finger-pointing," one source said. "There's a killer on the loose. They need to focus their resources on finding that person rather than bickering."
The comments come after a public disagreement between Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and FBI Director Kash Patel over the bureau's involvement in the early days of the investigation.
Nanos has denied accusations that the FBI was kept out of the case.
However, "that doesn't mean the full force and breadth of the FBI and its services were being utilized," retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente explained.
Former FBI Profiler Says Bureau Could Have Helped Sooner
"The FBI does not have primary jurisdiction; they have to be invited in," Clemente detailed. "It's ridiculous for egos to ever be involved in delaying or obfuscating an investigation. Law enforcement on all sides should have the same goal — to resolve the crime."
When asked whether the FBI should now take over the case, Clemente replied, "Absolutely," though he clarified, "it's not fully necessary."
"The FBI is a resource for all the country, with behavioral analysis, violent criminal apprehension program, critical incident response group, which would have responded had they been called in," he said. "There would have been a tremendous amount of assets and advice that would have benefited this investigation early on."
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Questions Raised About Early Handling of the Case
Clemente also criticized how the crime scene was allegedly handled after Savannah Guthrie's mom disappeared, claiming important evidence may not have been preserved.
"The crime scene was not protected; it was released almost immediately; people were walking over blood spatter evidence on the front porch, stepping on a doormat," he alleged. "That's an indication that what was on the other side of that door, inside the house, was not preserved, documented and collected as well."
"It would have been smart and expedient if the FBI was invited in all its entirety with its forensic team... and photographic department, which could have been immediately utilized," Clemente added.
He also pointed to the delayed recovery of surveillance footage, saying, "It took 10 days to get the first glimpse of the assailant on video," referring to the doorbell camera footage that was reportedly recovered through forensic efforts after it had been deleted.
"The way the case was handled immediately appears as if it was not as serious as it should be," Clemente argued.
'People Want Answers'
While private investigative firms are now helping police by reviewing thousands of public tips and analyzing evidence, some sources said the lack of progress remains difficult to understand.
"This case should have been solved by now," one source told the outlet. "People want answers. Members of the community fear for their safety. Is the kidnapper so sophisticated with technology that he can outrun both the FBI and local law enforcement? What does this mean for the public safety net?"