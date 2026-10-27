NEWS 'Southern Charm' Star Salley Carson Reveals Who's the 'Best' in Bed After Hooking Up With Kyle Cooke, West Wilson and Other Bravo Stars Source: NBC UNIVERSAL Salley Carson revealed which Bravo star was the best in bed after discussing her hookups at Bravo Fan Fest. Taylor Camp Oct. 27 2026, Published 10:43 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Salley Carson isn't holding back when it comes to her dating history within the Bravo universe. The Southern Charm star, 31, got candid about her hookups during Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston, S.C., revealing which reality stars she's been intimate with and naming the one who impressed her the most in the bedroom.

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Salley Carson Reveals Her Bravo Hookup History

Source: NBC UNIVERSAL The 'Southern Charm' personality named Austen Kroll, Kyle Cooke, West Wilson and Steven McBee Jr. while discussing her dating history.

During a panel at Bravo Fan Fest, Carson was asked about her romantic encounters with fellow Bravolebrities. Rather than dodge the question, the reality star rattled off several familiar names. "Austen, [Kyle Cooke] and [West Wilson]...[Steven McBee Jr.]," she revealed, referring to Southern Charm's Austen Kroll, Summer House stars Kyle Cooke and West Wilson, and The McBee Dynasty personality Steven McBee Jr. Carson didn't stop there. When asked which of the men was the best in bed, she had an immediate answer. "Kyle was the best... that was an easy answer," she declared.

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Sally Carson Sparks Romance Rumors With Craig Conover

Source: NBC UNIVERSAL Kyle Cooke earned the top spot when Salley Carson was asked to rank her past hookups.

Carson's candid confession came amid speculation about her relationship with fellow Southern Charm cast member Craig Conover, 37. The stars were reportedly spotted getting close during a night out in Charleston over the weekend despite Conover previously squashing Carson's advances in a previous season. "They were alone and COZYYYYYYY af," an insider claimed to the Instagram account Queens of Bravo. The source alleged that Conover had his arms around Carson's leg while she played with his hair. However, Carson quickly addressed the rumors during a recent interview, insisting there was nothing romantic happening between them. "Me and Craig haven't seen each other in a long time. We were catching up," she explained. She described their relationship as a close friendship with "no flirty" energy. "Craig is a very handsome man. But I, yeah, no. There's no... That's not happening," she insisted.

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Austen Kroll Weighs in on Craig Conover and Salley Carson

Source: NBC UNIVERSAL Austen Kroll pushed back against Craig Conover's description of his friendship with Salley Carson as 'toxic.'

Kroll, 39, also addressed the cozy photos and suggested Conover was being hypocritical about his friendship with Carson. In a recent interview, Kroll claimed Carson told him that Conover had been touching her legs during their night out. He also took issue with Conover previously describing his casual yet intimate relationship with Carson as "toxic." "Brother, I think it's so obvious that you're jealous of my relationship with Salley," Kroll recalled telling his longtime friend. Kroll insisted that he and Carson have a strong friendship and that he isn't trying to control her dating life. "Salley does her own thing. She's her own woman," he explained.

'Southern Charm' Season 12 Is Almost Here

Source: NBC UNIVERSAL 'Southern Charm' Season 12 premieres November 12.