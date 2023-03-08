Another Bravo Mess: 'Southern Charm' Star Austen Kroll Hooked Up With Shep Rose's Ex Taylor Ann Green Prior To Filming, Insider Reveals
Another day, another scandal in the Bravo world.
Right before cameras were about to start rolling on the new season of Southern Charm, insiders say Austin Kroll and his close pal Shep Rose's ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green reportedly hooked up.
“Taylor has almost gone through the whole cast, minus Craig [Conover]," the source spilled of the clinical assistant who dated the 42-year-old for nearly two years. The TopHop Beers founder also dated Green's good friend Olivia Flowers for six months.
Kroll and Green have tried "to say they only made out,” but during the process of filming season 9 of the Bravo series, “it gets revealed to be more than that.”
“[Season 9] is gonna be about her,” the source explained, adding that during one cast get-together, the Appalachian State University grad reportedly was “screaming and crying and yelling in front of all the guests.”
Despite breaking girl code, Flowers was not upset about Green getting with her one time flame, noting the former production assistant was “aware [of the situation], but she’s had bigger issues to deal with."
However, the other ladies in the cast were not as cool with Green's antics. “The girls don’t f*** with her because they know she’s crazy and will do anything to climb the ladder,” the insider said.
Green and Rose called it quits on their romance last summer after the Southern Charm OG did not want to get serious about their relationship. "Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle," a source dished.
"She's incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish," another source explained. "He'll regret this."
Page Six spoke to the insiders about Kroll and Green hooking up.