'You're Welcome': Victoria Beckham Blesses Fans With Shirtless Photo of Husband David — See the Steamy Snap
Victoria Beckham knows what she has — and isn't afraid to share a little bit of it with her fans.
Over the weekend, the former Spice Girls member took to Instagram with a drool-worthy photo of her husband, David Beckham.
"Saturday morning workout with this fit guy! You’re welcome!!! Kisses @davidbeckham x," Victoria captioned a shirtless snap of the retired soccer star smiling in nothing but salmon-colored shorts, neon orange sneakers, white Adidas socks and a backwards black hat.
In a second slide on the upload, Victoria captured a mirror picture of herself posing with her injured leg propped up on a support scooter — roughly two months after she suffered a "clean break" in her foot during an "accident in the gym" on Valentine's Day.
One day after her April 13 post of Victoria and David's gym sesh, the mom-of-four — who shares Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, with her spouse — uploaded a video to her Instagram Story featuring the fashion designer fooling around while scooting through a parking garage.
"I'm over it," Victoria captioned the clip, which also showcased David shooting a playfully sarcastic look at the camera.
In response to Victoria sharing a steamy snap of her longtime lover, fans flooded the comments section of the post to share their jaw-dropped reactions.
"V is always doing the lord’s work for us. We appreciate you captain 👩✈️," one admirer quipped, as another joked, "thank you for your service, Victoria!" and a third added, "a girls girl. We love to see it."
This isn't the first time Victoria has been the one to thank for sharing stripped-down snaps of her husband.
In December 2023, the 49-year-old uploaded a photo of David fixing their television in nothing but underwear.
"Electrician came to fix the TV," Victoria comedically captioned the picture, as she once again told her followers, "you're welcome!" for supplying content of her handsome hubby, 48.
Fans were appreciative, as one commented, "thank you, Victoria, for sharing. It's a perfect Christmas gift 🎁 for us 😂," and another expressed, "thank you on behalf of humanity."
David and Victoria tied the knot in 1999 and have been happily married for more than two decades — aside from a brief cheating scandal during the early 2000s.
The famed English couple openly discussed both the good and the bad aspects of their 24-year union during their 2023 Netflix docuseries Beckham.