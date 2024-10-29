Lizzo Mocks Donald Trump While Dancing Around in Revealing Halloween Costume After Endorsing Kamala Harris: Watch
Lizzo thinks it's "About D--- Time" for Kamala Harris to win the 2024 presidential election.
On Monday, October 28, the famed singer, 36, took to Instagram in a hilarious Halloween costume while mocking something Donald Trump said about Harris during one of the former Republican president's many rants.
Lizzo was dressed in a full body red suit that had overly exaggerated assets on her chest and behind, as she danced around to a remixed version of Trump shading President Joe Biden and Harris.
"Joe Biden is asleep, Kamala Harris is at a dance party with Beyoncé," Trump could be heard saying in the audio clip before it transitioned into an uplifting beat and repeated "dance party with Beyoncé" over and over.
"🎶Beyon✨say🎶 🍯🐰," Lizzo captioned the video — which showcased the "Truth Hurts" singer twerking and twirling around to the beat while wearing a bright blue wig and a white prop head band.
While it was unclear what Lizzo's costume was exactly meant to represent, she seemed to be mimicking a figurine of sorts, as a photo of one basically identical to the "Good as H---" hitmaker was also attached to one of her Halloween-related posts.
In one of her uploads, Lizzo tried to help her followers guess her costume, writing, "WHO IS THIS DIVAAAAAA?" before linking to a website called 1-800-hunnybunny.com.
On the site, social media users could find an eight-inch polyvinyl sculpture of a character named Hunny Bunny, which was being sold for $350 and looked just like how Lizzo was dressed.
She also links out to an Instagram page titled @1800hunnybunny, however, the account only has 31 followers as of press time and only displays one post — an edited version of Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs, with the Lizzo figurine photoshopped over the pop star's Moon Man award.
In the comments section of Lizzo's dance video, many fans reacted to the "Pink" singer hilariously trolling Trump, while others struggled to guess what she was trying to be.
"Whoever keeps making these song remixes of things trump says needs an award 🔥," one supporter expressed, as another added, "Omg people it's a body suit costume. That's not her body. How can you not know!" in response to people wondering if Lizzo actually had a "nip slip" or it that was purposely part of the final product.
"She always got the best costumes," a third fan declared of the award-winning artist — who also dressed up as a fake box of Ozempic over the weekend called "Lizzo" in reference to South Park poking fun at the singer by using her moniker as a fake name for the weight-loss enhancing drug.
Lizzo's humorous Halloween costumes come more than one week after she made a guest appearance at Harris' rally in Detroit, Mich., to formally endorse the Democratic candidate for president.
While speaking to the crowd at Harris' rally, Lizzo responded to Trump criticizing Detroit, stating: "All the best things were made in Detroit: Coney dogs, Faygo, and Lizzo. I’m so proud to be from this city."
"You know, they say if Kamala wins, then the whole country will be like Detroit," she noted in reference to Trump's past remarks. "OK. Proud like Detroit. Resilient like Detroit. We’re talking about the same Detroit that innovated the auto industry and the music industry. So put some respect on Detroit’s name."