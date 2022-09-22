Adam Levine's Yoga Teacher Accuses Musician Of Treating Her 'Like Used Trash' As Infidelity Rumors Swirl
She's had enough! Adam Levine's former yoga instructor is speaking out about how the Maroon 5 singer allegedly treated her like garbage after sending her a series of flirty messages.
The "Moves Like Jagger" artist supposedly told her at one point that he wanted to "spend the day" with her "naked" and boasted to others that she had "the best a** in town."
Levine was a student of 49-year-old Alanna Zabel from 2007 to 2010. The trainer later claimed she was a victim of domestic violence after her boyfriend discovered the rocker had been sending her the unwelcome texts.
"This isn't about a love affair or a salacious text, it's about being a decent human being," Zabel said in a recent interview. "Friends don't treat each other like used trash, and that's how he treated me."
Zabel confirmed her relationship with the musician was not sexual, but that they had become close as platonic friends over time. However, when her then-boyfriend broke her wrist in a violent rage after seeing Levine's messages, she didn't even get an apology from the 43-year-old.
"[Levine]knew what I was going through with my then-boyfriend who became abusive, and instead of responding to my text, he simply cut me off," she revealed.
Despite their rollercoaster friendship and its abrupt end, Zabel didn't publicly speak out about the incident until recently.
"When I found out that Adam had asked this influencer if he could name his baby after her, I saw him in a completely different light and decided it was finally time to share this," she noted. "If I wanted my fifteen minutes of fame, I would have gone public with this a very long time ago. Harboring this pain for as long as I have has taken a lot of valuable energy to hold onto, and in order to heal we need to let them go."
As OK! previously reported, several women have come forward with stories of Levine allegedly sending sexual or flirtatious messages to them throughout his marriage with model Behati Prinsloo. Aside from Zabel, models Sumner Stroh, Alyson Rose, Ashley Russell and comedian Maryka have all accused him of sliding into their DM's.