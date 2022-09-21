Khloé Kardashian Breaks Silence On Expecting Second Child With Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal In Hulu Trailer
Khloé speaks out!
Nearly two months after Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate, the reality star is breaking her silence, recounting her experience of expecting a baby amid the NBA star’s cheating drama earlier this year.
"There is something I'm ready to talk about," Khloé spills in an emotional teaser for the upcoming second season of The Kardashians, which hit social media on Tuesday, September 20. "Tristan and I are having another baby."
In the sneak peak, Kardashian — who already shares 4-year-old daughter True with her former flame — admits that while expecting a second child is “supposed to be a really exciting time," it has been “just a different experience” this time around, likely thanks, in part, to Thompson’s paternity scandal, which broke shortly after their child was conceived in November 2021.
'THIS AIN'T EASY': MALIKA HAQQ BELIEVES TRISTAN THOMPSON RUINED SOME OF KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN'S MOST EXCITING LIFE MOMENTS
Thompson made headlines in January after he admitted he fathered a child with another woman, cheating on Kardashian in March 2021.
"Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," the athlete explained in a statement before offering an apology to “everyone” he had “ hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."
"Khloé, you don't deserve this," Thompson continued. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have cause you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."
Despite this drama, Kardashian has still taken motherhood in stride, opening up about parenting both of her children shortly after her son’s arrival.
"Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift," the Good American maven explained in a previous interview.
'AN HONOR & A GIFT': KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GUSHES OVER BABY BOY WITH TRISTAN THOMPSON FOR THE FIRST TIME
"I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting]," Kardashian continued, adding that "It’s super scary but I take my job very seriously."
"We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young,” the star concluded.