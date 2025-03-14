Stars Who've Gone Broke: From Jessica Simpson to Jim Carrey and More
Mike Tyson
While Mike Tyson insisted he didn't participate in the recent, widely panned Netflix bout with Jake Paul for the $40 million payout. The boxer, 58, once squandered a $300 million fortune, admitting in 2010 he was "totally destitute and broke."
Fortunately, he earned some of the amount he lost and maintained his $20 million net worth.
Nicolas Cage
"I was overinvested in real estate," Nicolas Cage, 61, admitted of being $6 million in debt, which he said he eventually paid off by doing a series of "crummy" movies.
He added during his appearance on 60 Minutes, "The real estate market crashed and I couldn’t get out in time. I paid them all back, but it was about $6 million. I never filed for bankruptcy."
Sharon Stone
While Sharon Stone was recovering from her debilitating 2001 stroke, "people took advantage of me," the actress, 67, said.
"I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone. My refrigerator, my phone — everything was in other people's names. I had zero money," she continued.
She also told The Hollywood Reporter she "decided to stay present and let go" when she had "zero money."
"I decided not to hang onto being sick or to any bitterness or anger. If you bite into the seed of bitterness, it never leaves you," Stone added. "But if you hold faith, even if that faith is the size of a mustard seed, you will survive. So, I live for joy now. I live for purpose."
Jessica Simpson
"I did have to ask my mother for money," Jessica Simpson confessed of how she bought back her billion-dollar fashion brand.
Her mom, Tina Ann Drew's, condition? "Control your spending a little bit better." (Simpson, 44, even had to call Drew to authorize a purchase at Louis Vuitton in 2023!)
Jim Carrey
"I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly," Jim Carrey, 63, recently said of his reason for coming out of retirement to make movies like Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
"I think whenever you step away from something — even if it's something you love — you get a new appreciation for it," he told E! News of his return. "A different angle on the whole thing."