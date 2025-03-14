Stars Who've Gone Broke: From Jessica Simpson to Jim Carrey and More

While Sharon Stone was recovering from her debilitating 2001 stroke, "people took advantage of me," the actress, 67, said.

"I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone. My refrigerator, my phone — everything was in other people's names. I had zero money," she continued.

She also told The Hollywood Reporter she "decided to stay present and let go" when she had "zero money."

"I decided not to hang onto being sick or to any bitterness or anger. If you bite into the seed of bitterness, it never leaves you," Stone added. "But if you hold faith, even if that faith is the size of a mustard seed, you will survive. So, I live for joy now. I live for purpose."