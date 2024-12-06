20 Stars Who Refused to Film Nude Scenes: From Blake Lively to Ricky Gervais and More

A Simple Favor actress Anna Kendrick vowed to never do nude scenes in her projects.

Speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald in 2020 to promote her series Love Life, Kendrick explained she was open to film s-- scenes as long as it would not require her to remove her clothing.

"My personal feelings on nudity – that I'm not really interested in nudity for me – stayed the same. I've never had a problem with simulated s-- scenes – that feels like it's about the character, whereas I only get one body, so nudity is more about me," she stated.