20 Stars Who Refused to Film Nude Scenes: From Blake Lively to Ricky Gervais and More

Showing skin in their projects is not their forte.

Dec. 6 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Anna Kendrick

A Simple Favor actress Anna Kendrick vowed to never do nude scenes in her projects.

Speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald in 2020 to promote her series Love Life, Kendrick explained she was open to film s-- scenes as long as it would not require her to remove her clothing.

"My personal feelings on nudity – that I'm not really interested in nudity for me – stayed the same. I've never had a problem with simulated s-- scenes – that feels like it's about the character, whereas I only get one body, so nudity is more about me," she stated.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively has always followed the no-nudity role for her roles, telling the Daily Mail in 2012 that "when I see nudity in movies, I am always distracted by it. I know that if I am watching a scene and someone has their b---- out, then that's all I'm looking at — I can't help it. I just don't think that will ever be right for me."

However, the It Ends With Us actress changed her mind when she worked on All I See Is You, which featured several intimate scenes. It then became the "most intense film" she had ever been involved in — and the performance she "is most proud of."

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff notably posed naked on the cover of Women's Health in 2022, but the How I Met Your Father actress said she would like to maintain her clean image in her TV shows and films.

"If I do a movie I want to be myself. I don't want to take my top off or anything. In the States, it seems it's the trend to turn 18 or 19 and then take your shirt off and do something crazy, and I don't know what comes after that," she told The Telegraph.

Isla Fisher

For her role in Wedding Crashers, Isla Fisher let her body double do the nude scenes.

"I feel like if you have a female comic character and then you see her n------, then she is no longer funny, which is clearly wrong, but that was my theory, and that's why I didn't want to do it," she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Jameela Jamil

While Jameela Jamil did several s-- scenes in the past, The Good Place star decided to ditch her audition for You Season 4.

In her interview on the "Popcrushed" podcast, she told hosts Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari she changed her mind about joining the Netflix series after learning her character "was supposed to be quite s---."

"And then you f------ came out and was like, 'Yeah, I'm not doing s-- scenes anymore,'" Jamil said. "And I was like, 'F------ h---, I didn't even know that was a boundary that we could draw. That's fantastic.' But then I was like, 'I should have gone and done the f------ show.'"

Jennifer Garner

Even Jennifer Garner has no interest in stripping down for certain roles.

"I will not be taking it all off...No, thank you. The world deserves better. Not interested," she firmly said in her interview with MTV.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba revealed the reason why she would never go nude in her films.

"I don't do nudity. I just don't," she told Elle. "Maybe that makes me a bad actress. Maybe I won't get hired in some things. But I have too much anxiety."

The Fantastic Four actress also shared in a 2014 interview with Glamour that she did not want her grandparents to see her b----.

Jessica Simpson

"I will never do nudity. I don't care how dark and intellectual the role could be, you know? I don't care if I f------ get an Oscar for it, I'm not going to do it. Those accolades mean nothing to me," Jessica Simpson, 44, told Allure in 2010.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts has always steered clear from going fully naked in her films, telling Marie Claire, "To act with my clothes on is a performance. To act with my clothes off is a documentary."

Kaley Cuoco

In June 2023, Kaley Cuoco disclosed why she refused to shoot her own s-- scenes and opted to have a body double to do her intimate part in the series Based on a True Story.

"I don't roll that way. I need someone else to do that stuff. I'm past that. I'm not doing that anymore. Also, who wants to see that? Not my thing," she told USA Today while working on the Peacock show.

Katy Perry

While Katy Perry has already made a few film appearances, she disclosed she would never bare it all on camera in any of her projects.

"I'm like a burlesque girl. I definitely won't be doing a Playboy spread, but I will be doing a kind of Dita Von Teese style," Perry told Cosmopolitan.

Kristen Bell

Frozen actress Kristen Bell has maintained her innocent image, and she would like to continue to do so.

"I don't show my crack! All the Mr. Skins of the world are like, 'Ooh, Kristen get naked!' I'm like, 'Dream on!" she told Women's Health.

Mandy Moore

Like Cuoco, Mandy Moore also had a body double to do her nude scene in Chasing Liberty.

The "Candy" singer explained her stance to Entertainment Tonight, "I'm a modest girl. No one has seen my b--- besides me behind closed doors."

Megan Fox

Megan Fox's children have been the Transformers actress' reason why she would never do nudity in her films.

"There are some good projects I've read that are with talented people, talented directors, but the things the women are required to do in the movie are things I can't have my sons ever know or see. There are just certain things boys should never see their mothers do," she told The Mirror in May 2016.

Mila Kunis

Speaking with Allure, Mila Kunis shared she would never show most of her skin after doing partial nudity in her past projects.

The That '70s Show star, 41, said, "I showed side b---. I don't need to show a--. You get one or the other. You don't get both."

Rachel Bilson

Rachel Bilson does not mind turning down opportunities, especially ones that will require her to go nude.

"Movies can be s--- or sexual without showing things," she told Playboy. "It's almost a deal breaker. [The Last Kiss] was rated R, and they like to put in nudity wherever they can, but I'm pretty strong-willed and believe it can be avoided."

Rebel Wilson

In 2016, Rebel Wilson told Marie Claire that she refused to do full-frontal nudity in The Brothers Grimsby and used a body double to record the scene instead.

"We write in the contract, specifically, 'No nudity.' They got in another girl — this larger burlesque dancer from South Africa — to be a nude double. And they got her to do all this stuff," said the Senior Year star.

Ricky Gervais

Not all Hollywood actors, including Ricky Gervais, are open to stripping down for their roles.

"There's no chance of me doing it," he told MTV, adding he would use a body double instead.

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson hilariously shared why he would never want to do full-frontal nudity in his films.

"I might ask for a d--- double," he quipped during an interview with Howard Stern.

Kidding aside, The Avengers actor said he rarely films NSFW scenes because it would be extremely awkward for him.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker is adamant on not taking off her clothes, especially when she filmed S-- and The City.

She told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016, "I've always had one, and it's apropos of absolutely nothing. Some people have a perks list and they are legendary. They have to have white candles in their room. I don't have a crazy list like that. I've just always had [a no-nudity clause]."

