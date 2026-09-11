Why Was Stassi Schroeder Fired From 'Vanderpump Rules'? The Truth About Her 2020 Exit

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Stassi Schroeder's firing from Vanderpump Rules gained renewed attention following her new show's debut. Six years before House of Stassi debuted, the reality TV star was riding high as one of Vanderpump Rules' standout cast members. However, her time on the hit Bravo series came to an abrupt end in June 2020 after eight seasons. Here's everything to know about Schroeder's firing from Vanderpump Rules and the controversy that led to her exit.

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When and Why Was Stassi Schroeder Fired From 'Vanderpump Rules?

Source: MEGA Stassi Schroeder got fired from 'Vanderpump Rules' in 2020.

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What Happened Between Stassi Schroeder and Faith Stowers?

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Source: MEGA Stassi Schroeder was on 'Vanderpump Rules' for eight seasons.

One week before Bravo made the announcement, Stowers held an Instagram Live chat during which she said Schroeder and Doute had called the police on her in 2018 for crimes she did not commit. "There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos," she recalled in the video. "They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview." Schroeder had previously discussed the incident and acknowledged calling the police during a 2018 appearance on the "B---- Bible" podcast. "We are like, we just solved a f------ a crime," she said. "We start calling the police. The police don't give a f---. It's really hard to get in touch with the police unless it's an emergency." Meanwhile, Doute took to Twitter, now X, with a link to the article about the woman involved in the alleged crime. "hey tweeties, doesn't this ex #pumprules thief look familiar?" tweeted Doute. "Someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn't wanna go there but I'm going there." Schroeder and Doute apologized to Stowers after the Instagram Live went viral.

How Did Andy Cohen and Lisa Vanderpump React to Stassi Schroeder's Firing?

Source: MEGA Stassi Schroeder has since debuted her new show, 'House of Stassi.'