Why Was Stassi Schroeder Fired From 'Vanderpump Rules'? The Truth About Her 2020 Exit
Sept. 11 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Stassi Schroeder's firing from Vanderpump Rules gained renewed attention following her new show's debut.
Six years before House of Stassi debuted, the reality TV star was riding high as one of Vanderpump Rules' standout cast members. However, her time on the hit Bravo series came to an abrupt end in June 2020 after eight seasons.
Here's everything to know about Schroeder's firing from Vanderpump Rules and the controversy that led to her exit.
When and Why Was Stassi Schroeder Fired From 'Vanderpump Rules?
In a June 2020 statement, Bravo confirmed that Schroeder — alongside Kristen Doute, Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens — would not return to Vanderpump Rules.
While the network did not provide a detailed explanation for each firing, the decision came after renewed scrutiny over Schroeder and Doute's treatment of former cast member Faith Stowers.
Caprioni and Boyens were also facing backlash at the time over past racist social media posts.
What Happened Between Stassi Schroeder and Faith Stowers?
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One week before Bravo made the announcement, Stowers held an Instagram Live chat during which she said Schroeder and Doute had called the police on her in 2018 for crimes she did not commit.
"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos," she recalled in the video. "They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."
Schroeder had previously discussed the incident and acknowledged calling the police during a 2018 appearance on the "B---- Bible" podcast.
"We are like, we just solved a f------ a crime," she said. "We start calling the police. The police don't give a f---. It's really hard to get in touch with the police unless it's an emergency."
Meanwhile, Doute took to Twitter, now X, with a link to the article about the woman involved in the alleged crime.
"hey tweeties, doesn't this ex #pumprules thief look familiar?" tweeted Doute. "Someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn't wanna go there but I'm going there."
Schroeder and Doute apologized to Stowers after the Instagram Live went viral.
How Did Andy Cohen and Lisa Vanderpump React to Stassi Schroeder's Firing?
In an episode of his "Radio Andy" program on SiriusXM, Andy Cohen said he "absolutely" supported Bravo's decision because he thought "it was the right decision."
"I don't have anything to do with the show except I love it and that I host the reunions. I don't produce the show, so what I want people to know is I have no say in hiring and firing," he added.
The firing also prompted Lisa Vanderpump to address the controversy in a statement, saying it was "necessary for [her] to be quiet until now, until decisions had been made."
"Now I can freely speak from the heart," she began her statement on Instagram. "As we've seen such devastating sadness that has played out globally, we all have a part to play to create a kinder, more just society. My hope is for this generation to treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have; and should have, consequences."
Vanderpump said she was "deeply saddened" by the lack of judgment shown by some employees before underscoring that she condemns "all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment."
She continued, "The world needs to move forward with a kinder generation. Everybody deserves to feel safe, heard and appreciated in their communities. So much of what has transpired in the world is not right, fair or acceptable. We all have work to do to create a society we can be proud of and I hope as we venture forward, we strive to live in a world where kindness and compassion are our highest values."