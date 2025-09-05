Article continues below advertisement

Stassie Karanikolaou is turning heads! The 28-year-old influencer — and Kylie Jenner’s longtime bestie — sizzled while lounging poolside in a floral-print bikini. She sprawled across a striped towel, shades on, showing off her curves as she sipped on a Celsius drink.

“i’m literally summering. @celsiusofficial #celsiusbrandpartner,” she captioned the stunning post.

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou stunned fans with new bikini photos.

Karanikolaou also shared an overhead view of herself cooling off in the pool, chugging her drink as she floated in the water. In another snap, she offered fans a faceless close-up of her body, putting her figure front and center. At one point, she got playful — sticking her tongue out, balancing the Celsius can on her head and dipping low into the pool while flaunting her cleavage.

Naturally, fans went wild in the comments section. “Perfect for a hot summer day,” one person gushed, while another raved, “Living the best life 😍.” “Yes! She’s summering 😍🙌🔥🔥,” a third cheered, while someone else kept it simple, adding, “🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram The model posed poolside with a Celsius drink.

Karanikolaou’s pool day comes not long after she opened up about her changing look. On her “Better Half” podcast in May, she told co-host Alexis Fleischer, “Getting my t------ done tomorrow! Getting my a-- reduced in a month.” The model has always been candid about her plastic surgery journey. She first had a b----- augmentation in 2017 with Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Ashkan Ghavami. At the time, she explained to Harper’s Bazaar that it wasn’t just about looks.

“I used to have the cutest, perkiest b----- when I was young,” she admitted. “Someone had told me that if you wear an underwire bra it makes your b---- sag. I had cute b---- so I would never wear a bra. Over time, I found out that whoever told me that was completely wrong.” “If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have showed it,” she added. “I wanted to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of — that it’s so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it.”

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram The influencer has been open about her surgeries.

By 2022, though, her perspective shifted. “Over the past couple years, I've made my implants smaller, I've tried to make everything smaller because I just like the more natural look,” she revealed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “You grow up, you change, you learn things, you see things differently.” She added, “I wanted to feel good about my t-----, so I did them. Other things too. So that's that."

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram The podcast host once revealed she regrets getting a BBL.

More recently, she admitted one of her biggest regrets — her Brazilian B--- Lift. On her podcast, she confessed, “I think it's not a secret or something that I can physically hide at this point. Yes, I have a BBL. I moved fat around to my b---."