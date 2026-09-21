NEWS Kylie Jenner's Best Friend Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Bra in Sheer Shirt: Photos Source: @STASKARANIKOLAOU/INSTAGRAM Stassie Karanikolaou put her curves on display while rocking a sheer pink lace look that revealed her matching lingerie underneath. Taylor Camp Sept. 21 2026, Published 9:10 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Stassie Karanikolaou is putting her curves on full display. The 29-year-old influencer showed off her figure in a sheer pink lace ensemble in a new series of Instagram photos, allowing her matching bra to peek through the see-through fabric.

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Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Bra

Source: @STASKARANIKOLAOU/INSTAGRAM Stassie Karanikolaou showed off her bra beneath a completely sheer pink lace top in her latest Instagram snaps.

Karanikolaou posed in the eye-catching pink look, which featured sheer lace material that put the coordinating lingerie underneath on full display. The social media personality accessorized the colorful outfit with a contrasting yellow handbag as she posed for photos. Her brunette locks were styled in loose waves, while she opted for a glamorous makeup look to complete the ensemble.

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Stassie Karanikolaou Poses in Her Sheer Look

Source: @STASKARANIKOLAOU/INSTAGRAM The influencer struck several poses in the daring ensemble while accessorizing with a contrasting yellow handbag.

The model gave her millions of followers several glimpses at the revealing outfit as she posed for the camera. Karanikolaou has amassed more than 10 million Instagram followers, where she regularly shares everything from her over-the-top fashion looks to bikini photos, glamorous vacations and nights out.

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Stassie Karanikolaou Isn't Afraid of a Daring Outfit

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Source: @STASKARANIKOLAOU/INSTAGRAM Stassie Karanikolaou regularly embraces skin-baring fashion, from sheer ensembles to bikinis and lingerie inspired looks.

The sheer pink number is hardly the first time Karanikolaou has experimented with a skin-baring look. Over the years, the influencer has frequently modeled lingerie, bikinis, crop tops and other daring fashion choices for her social media followers. This year alone, she has shown off her figure in everything from a black leather bikini to colorful two-pieces while documenting her travels and everyday life for fans.

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Stassie Karanikolaou Has Been Showing Off Her Figure

Source: @STASKARANIKOLAOU/INSTAGRAM The 29-year-old has kept fans updated on her glamorous style while traveling to destinations including Monaco and the Hamptons.

In June, Karanikolaou turned heads in a leopard-print bikini while showering aboard a mega yacht during a luxurious trip to Monaco. Later that month, she flaunted her hourglass waist in low-rise black yoga pants and a white Alo sports bra. Fans flooded the comments with compliments, with one declaring she looked "stunning as always." The brunette beauty spent much of the summer traveling, also making a stop in the Hamptons, while keeping followers updated along the way.

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Stassie Karanikolaou Has Been Open About Changing Her Body

Source: @STASKARANIKOLAOU/INSTAGRAM Stassie Karanikolaou has been candid about changing her body after undergoing a procedure to reduce her BBL.