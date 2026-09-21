Kylie Jenner's Best Friend Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Bra in Sheer Shirt: Photos
Sept. 21 2026, Published 9:10 a.m. ET
Stassie Karanikolaou is putting her curves on full display.
The 29-year-old influencer showed off her figure in a sheer pink lace ensemble in a new series of Instagram photos, allowing her matching bra to peek through the see-through fabric.
Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Bra
Karanikolaou posed in the eye-catching pink look, which featured sheer lace material that put the coordinating lingerie underneath on full display.
The social media personality accessorized the colorful outfit with a contrasting yellow handbag as she posed for photos.
Her brunette locks were styled in loose waves, while she opted for a glamorous makeup look to complete the ensemble.
Stassie Karanikolaou Poses in Her Sheer Look
The model gave her millions of followers several glimpses at the revealing outfit as she posed for the camera.
Karanikolaou has amassed more than 10 million Instagram followers, where she regularly shares everything from her over-the-top fashion looks to bikini photos, glamorous vacations and nights out.
Stassie Karanikolaou Isn't Afraid of a Daring Outfit
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The sheer pink number is hardly the first time Karanikolaou has experimented with a skin-baring look.
Over the years, the influencer has frequently modeled lingerie, bikinis, crop tops and other daring fashion choices for her social media followers.
This year alone, she has shown off her figure in everything from a black leather bikini to colorful two-pieces while documenting her travels and everyday life for fans.
Stassie Karanikolaou Has Been Showing Off Her Figure
In June, Karanikolaou turned heads in a leopard-print bikini while showering aboard a mega yacht during a luxurious trip to Monaco.
Later that month, she flaunted her hourglass waist in low-rise black yoga pants and a white Alo sports bra. Fans flooded the comments with compliments, with one declaring she looked "stunning as always."
The brunette beauty spent much of the summer traveling, also making a stop in the Hamptons, while keeping followers updated along the way.
Stassie Karanikolaou Has Been Open About Changing Her Body
Karanikolaou has also been candid about her cosmetic procedures and how her feelings about them have changed over time.
In 2025, she underwent a procedure to reduce her BBL, telling followers during her recovery that she was excited for the results and hoped to feel more comfortable in her body.
Since then, Karanikolaou hasn't stopped embracing bold fashion. Whether she's rocking workout gear, bikinis or a completely sheer ensemble, the influencer continues to confidently show off her evolving style.