Steph Curry's Wife Ayesha Fights Back Tears as French Police Prevent Her and Newborn Son From Leaving After Gold Medal Win: Watch
In the moments after Steph Curry and Team USA won a gold medal in the men's basketball final at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, the Golden State Warriors point guard's wife, Ayesha, was caught in a stressful situation.
A now viral video of Ayesha showed the mom-of-four holding back tears as she attempted to get back to her car on Saturday, August 10, while holding the famous couple's newborn son, Caius, in a baby carrier strapped around her chest.
Ayesha, 35, was also holding the hand of one of her and Steph's four kids and could be seen talking to police for about three minutes with her mother-in-law, Sonya Curry, and Steph's Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green.
While it's not exactly clear what the problem was, Sonya, 58, asked police to stop speaking to her, as Draymond, 34, was heard asking a French officer: "So even after him hitting the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y’all can do to get them out of here?"
At one point, Sonya seemed to decide to ignore law enforcement's directions by signaling Ayesha to join her and trying to push past police to get to the group's transportation.
"It’s right there, where all those people are on that side, we were over there," Sonya informed the cops. "They won’t let us go back over there where we came from. They won’t let the driver come here and they won’t let us go back over there."
One man at the scene attempted translating information from French to English, telling Sonya, "nobody is allowed to cross this street right now."
Seemingly referring to what Draymond had said about "the baby," the man translating expressed to Sonya and Ayesha that the police officers were "very sorry for what has happened."
This appeared to be Ayesha's breaking point, as she could be seen wiping away tears while still not having reached a solution.
Ayesha has been a strong supporter of Steph, 36, for the greater portion of both of their lives.
The NBA legend first met his wife in 2002 while at church in North Carolina when he was just 15 years old and she was 14.
However, the couple didn't start dating until 2008, when they reconnected in Los Angeles. Steph and Ayesha later tied the knot in 2011 and have been happily married ever since.
The lovebirds recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, with both of them documenting the milestone via social media.
"13 years of being married to the love of my life. I am so excited to see what the next decade brings. 4 babies, 16 years together and a whole lot of memories later and here we are… lucky 13. It just gets better and better. Let’s freaking go!!!!!!" Ayesha gushed in the caption of an Instagram post.
The Hollywood Fix shared a video of Ayesha's interaction with police.