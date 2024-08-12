Steph Curry's Wife Ayesha Fights Back Tears as French Police Prevent Her and Newborn Son From Leaving After Gold Medal Win: Watch

In the moments after Steph Curry and Team USA won a gold medal in the men's basketball final at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, the Golden State Warriors point guard's wife, Ayesha, was caught in a stressful situation.

A now viral video of Ayesha showed the mom-of-four holding back tears as she attempted to get back to her car on Saturday, August 10, while holding the famous couple's newborn son, Caius, in a baby carrier strapped around her chest.