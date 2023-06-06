Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down on Stage During Speech After Ex Tom Brady Addresses Co-Parenting Plans
In a rare moment, Gisele Bündchen was seen fighting back tears while giving a lecture at the VTEX event in São Paulo, Brazil, on Monday, June 5.
The supermodel addressed "her challenges to conquer the world, her job in defense of nature and her journey of example in entrepreneurship," according to a press release, when she seemed to be moved to tears.
While on stage talking to the audience in her home country, Bündchen continuously wiped her eyes with her hand and a napkin, offering a soft smile during the emotional speech.
It's unclear what exactly led to the vulnerable moment, but her appearance at the first day of the annual event came just days after her ex-husband, Tom Brady, opened up about how they will be coparenting their kids — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — this summer following their divorce.
Gushing that his children have a "really good summer lined up," the retired NFL pro revealed in an interview published Thursday, June 1: “We’re going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it’s the last day of school."
“Then they’re going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil,” the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player — who also shares 15-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan — added, noting he will subsequently be traveling with them to Europe.
This summer will mark the family's first since Brady and Bündchen — who said "I Do" in February 2009 — announced their divorce in October 2022, following months of split speculation.
“We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote in her statement at the time, with the father of her children echoing that their brood will remain the “center” of their lives.
Bündchen appears to be doing better than ever in her newly-single era, with an insider gushing, "She's really happy just enjoying her new chapter."
And while Brady and Bündchen ended on good terms, as the former sweetly praised the model on Mother's Day, "seeing Gisele flourish solo is eating away at him," a pal of his spilled.